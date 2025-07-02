Writ of kalikasan issued vs China-funded bridge

SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said the writ was directed against proponents of the project, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Samal Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Protected Area Management Board, and the China Road and Bridge Corp.

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court (SC) yesterday issued a writ of kalikasan against a P23-billion China-funded bridge project that intends to connect Davao City and Samal Island.

SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said the writ was directed against proponents of the project, including the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Samal Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Protected Area Management Board, and the China Road and Bridge Corp.

The four-kilometer bridge is a project of the DPWH and funded by a loan from the government of China. The construction is being handled by the China Road and Bridge Corp.

The SC ordered the proponents to justify the construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector bridge after petitioners claimed the SIDC project would cause “serious and irreversible damage” to the Paradise Reef on Samal Island and the Hizon Marine Protected Area in Davao City.

“The SC required the respondents to file a verified return on the petition within a non-extendible period of 10 days after receipt of the writ,” Ting said at a press briefing.

She said the high tribunal referred the prayer for a temporary environmental protection order to the Court of Appeals in Cagayan de Oro.

The protection order will stop all construction activities affecting the area.

Petitioners Carmela Marie Santos, Mark Peñalver and the Sustainable Davao Movement raised concern over the project’s impact on the 15,000-square-meter Paradise Reef and the Hizon Marine Protected Area.

They said the bridge would destroy the coral cover of Paradise Reef and wipe out marine life and fish species at the Hizon Marine Protected Area.

The petitioners said that ongoing construction activities, including offshore drilling and crane way building have caused extensive damage to these areas.

They said the construction of the bridge “committed unlawful acts and omissions” that led to the destruction of the coral reef ecosystem.

The project allegedly violated the Expanded National Integrated Protected Areas System Act and the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.