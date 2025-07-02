New international flights, airlines seen at NAIA

A plane soars beneath the vibrant sky of Parañaque City during sunset, as seen from The Philippine STAR’s building on April 1, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — More international flights and airlines are landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC).

Air France, Air Canada and Vietjet Airlines began operating new routes at NAIA, the NNIC said.

New routes include direct flights to Seattle, US; Brisbane, Australia; Paris, France; Sapporo, Japan; Vancouver, Canada, and Da Nang, Vietnam.

Air India is preparing for its maiden direct flight from New Delhi in October, while United Airlines is adding a second daily service to San Francisco around the same time.

Flights to Chiang Mai in Thailand are now being served at NAIA.

“We are scoring quick wins where we can by improving systems, facilities and passenger flow. The result: we are now able to accommodate more flights and reduce congestion at the terminals,” NNIC president Ramon Ang said.

Overpriced taxi fares

Meanwhile, eight motorcycle taxis and two taxis offering overpriced fares were apprehended last week at the NAIA.

“Overcharging and illegal contracting tarnish the reputation of NAIA as the country’s primary gateway,” Brig. Gen. Jason Capoy, director of the Aviation Security Group of the Philippine National Police, said.

Recurring violations reported by local and international passengers since January have led to heightened efforts to curb abusive transport practices.