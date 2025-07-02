Teves cleared for hospital discharge

Photo shows Teves, the accused mastermind in the killing of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, being read his Miranda Rights while seated beside NBI chief Jaime Santiago on the flight back to the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is expected to go back to his cell at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig after he was given clearance to be discharged from the Philippine General Hospital, his lawyer said yesterday.

“He is still in pain, but we welcome the discharge clearance to stop misguided and malicious critics,” Ferdinand Topacio said.

Teves reportedly suffered from complications following his appendectomy.