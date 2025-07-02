^

Nation

Teves cleared for hospital discharge

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2025 | 12:00am
Teves cleared for hospital discharge
Photo shows Teves, the accused mastermind in the killing of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, being read his Miranda Rights while seated beside NBI chief Jaime Santiago on the flight back to the Philippines.
PCO

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is expected to go back to his cell at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig after he was given clearance to be discharged from the Philippine General Hospital, his lawyer said yesterday.

“He is still in pain, but we welcome the discharge clearance to stop misguided and malicious critics,” Ferdinand Topacio said.

Teves reportedly suffered from complications following his appendectomy.

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comelec affirms Benny Abante&rsquo;s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

Comelec affirms Benny Abante’s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has rejected Luis "Joey" Chua Uy's motion for reconsideration, clearing the way...
Nation
fbtw
Teodoro&rsquo;s Marikina win final, immediately executory &mdash; Comelec
play

Teodoro’s Marikina win final, immediately executory — Comelec

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The poll body issued the certificate of finality for the proclamation of Teodoro on Tuesday, days after the Comelec lifted...
Nation
fbtw
P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR
play

P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The hike translates to an additional P1,100 per month.
Nation
fbtw
Mushroom propagation by ex-child laborers takes off

Mushroom propagation by ex-child laborers takes off

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
A foreign-assisted mushroom propagation project in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur of rescued child laborers is gaining headway,...
Nation
fbtw
Baste advises dad&rsquo;s girlfriends to stop squabble

Baste advises dad’s girlfriends to stop squabble

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 days ago
With talks about a quarrel between women linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
7 Manila cops held for extortion

7 Manila cops held for extortion

By Emmanuel Tupas | 40 minutes ago
Seven anti-narcotics police officers were apprehended in Manila on Monday after they allegedly extorted P50,000 from the wife...
Nation
fbtw
New international flights, airlines seen at NAIA

New international flights, airlines seen at NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 40 minutes ago
More international flights and airlines are landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the New NAIA Infra...
Nation
fbtw
BI gets P50 million to deport POGO workers

BI gets P50 million to deport POGO workers

By Evelyn Macairan | 40 minutes ago
Amid efforts to dismantle Philippine offshore gaming operators, a P50-million grant for the deportation of POGO workers will...
Nation
fbtw
Slain Quezon City cop gets PNP medal

Slain Quezon City cop gets PNP medal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 40 minutes ago
Following a police officer’s death in a shootout in Quezon City, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with