Makati fire station officials sacked over parking

MANILA, Philippines — For parking their private vehicles in the wrong area, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla sacked several officials of the Makati fire station yesterday.

Remulla saw private vehicles obstructing the firetruck bay when he inspected the city fire station.

He was angry after seeing the parked vehicles of Bureau of Fire Protection officers blocking the ingress and egress of firetrucks as well as ambulances.

Remulla did not reply when asked how many fire officials were relieved from their posts.

He said obstructions could delay the response to fires and other public safety emergencies.