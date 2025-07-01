Cops seize P680K worth shabu in Maguindanao del Norte sting

The drug dealer Saddam Abdulla Pananggalan is now in the custody of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Plainclothes policemen seized P680,000 worth of shabu from dealer entrapped in Barangay Dalumangcob in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday morning, July 1.

Local executives and officials of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region told reporters at noon Tuesday that the 35-year-old suspect, Saddam Abdulla Pananggalan, is now locked in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of PRO-BAR, said the entrapment operation that resulted in Pananggalan’s arrest was together laid by officials of their Police Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit-15 and operatives from the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office and Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station.

Pananggalan is a resident of Barangay Simsiman in Pigcawayan town in Cotabato, not too distant from Sultan Kudarat, the capital of Maguindanao del Norte.

De Guzman said Pananggalan was immediately frisked and cuffed by non-uniformed policemen after he sold to them 100 grams of shabu, costing P680,000, during a tradeoff in a secluded area in Barangay Dalumangcob.

PRO-BAR officials had told reporters that they are grateful to local executives, among them Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Tucao Ong Mastura, for having supported the operation that led to the confiscation of P680,000 worth of shabu from Pananggalan.