Torre sacks â€˜lazyâ€™ police chief in Rizal

Torre sacks ‘lazy’ police chief in Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — For failing to immediately address a burglary complaint, a police chief in Rizal province was sacked from his post by Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

“I have relieved a chief of police in Rizal because of the lazy attitude of his personnel,” Torre said in a speech during the flag-raising rites at Camp Crame yesterday.

He did not identify the town police chief, but warned other field commanders that the incident should serve as lesson.

“There was no effort from our police officers… we have to caution, force them (to act),” Torre said, noting that police commanders must always be ready to communicate with their subordinates.

“What kind of commander are you if you do not communicate with your units?” he added.

The relief stemmed from the complaint of a businessman who lost P600,000 in cash to two employees.

Torre called on Rizal police director Col. Felipe Maraggun who coordinated with a Negros town police chief for the arrest of the two suspects. Only P500,000 was recovered.