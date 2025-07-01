^

Nation

Are seized drugs part of floating shabu? PNP probes

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
July 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Are seized drugs part of floating shabu? PNP probes
Brig. Gen. Edwin Quilates, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group director, said they are looking into the possibility that the packs of shabu seized during a drug sting in Plaridel town on Saturday were part of those recovered from the sea last month.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines —  Police are investigating if the 106.2 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu seized in Bulacan last week were part of the 1.3 tons of floating shabu worth P8.8 billion recovered off Luzon waters.

Brig. Gen. Edwin Quilates, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group director, said they are looking into the possibility that the packs of shabu seized during a drug sting in Plaridel town on Saturday were part of those recovered from the sea last month.

Quilates said the shabu seized from Chinese Lian Chen and Filipino cohort Ryan Alvarez during the Bulacan sting had the same packaging as those floating in the waters off Luzon.

POLICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baste advises dad&rsquo;s girlfriends to stop squabble

Baste advises dad’s girlfriends to stop squabble

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 8 days ago
With talks about a quarrel between women linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said...
Nation
fbtw
Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

Cop killed by mother-in-law with his service pistol

By John Unson | 3 days ago
A police sergeant was killed with his own pistol by his mother-in-law in an incident in Barangay Poblacion in President Quirino,...
Nation
fbtw
CebPac flight lands safely in Zamboanga after technical issues

CebPac flight lands safely in Zamboanga after technical issues

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
A Cebu Pacific flight bound for Tawi-Tawi made a safe return to Zamboanga International Airport on Sunday, June 29, after...
Nation
fbtw
PDEG seizes P722 million shabu in stings

PDEG seizes P722 million shabu in stings

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Around 106.2 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P722.16 million were confiscated in anti-narcotics...
Nation
fbtw
No&nbsp;reported casualties in Davao Occidental quake

No reported casualties in Davao Occidental quake

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
No casualties were reported after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani in Davao Occidental on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Comelec upholds Abante’s win as Manila congressman

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Comelec upholds Abante’s win as Manila congressman The Commission on Elections (Comelec) yesterday affirmed its earlier decision declaring Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante as the duly elected congressman of the...
Nation
fbtw

Robredo sworn as Naga’s first female mayor

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Former vice president Leni Robredo yesterday turned a new page in her political career as she assumed the role of mayor of Naga City in Bicol.
Nation
fbtw
37 families abandon Kanlaon evacuation centers

37 families abandon Kanlaon evacuation centers

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Fed up with staying in evacuation centers for months, 37 families herded themselves into cargo trucks and other vehicles yesterday,...
Nation
fbtw
Torre sacks &lsquo;lazy&rsquo; police chief in Rizal

Torre sacks ‘lazy’ police chief in Rizal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
For failing to immediately address a burglary complaint, a police chief in Rizal province was sacked from his post by Philippine...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with