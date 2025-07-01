Are seized drugs part of floating shabu? PNP probes

Brig. Gen. Edwin Quilates, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group director, said they are looking into the possibility that the packs of shabu seized during a drug sting in Plaridel town on Saturday were part of those recovered from the sea last month.

MANILA, Philippines — Police are investigating if the 106.2 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu seized in Bulacan last week were part of the 1.3 tons of floating shabu worth P8.8 billion recovered off Luzon waters.

Quilates said the shabu seized from Chinese Lian Chen and Filipino cohort Ryan Alvarez during the Bulacan sting had the same packaging as those floating in the waters off Luzon.