LTO suspends staff in Samar

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza said the suspension stemmed from the complaint of a vehicle owner that a supervising transportation regulation officer in Catbalogan City facilitated the spurious registration of a sedan.

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office has suspended for 90 days an LTO employee assigned in Samar over the alleged illegal transfer of ownership of a motor vehicle.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza said the suspension stemmed from the complaint of a vehicle owner that a supervising transportation regulation officer in Catbalogan City facilitated the spurious registration of a sedan.

Mendoza said the complainant initially filed the case for gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service before the ombudsman, which referred the matter to the LTO.