Group seeks end to rodeo events in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has started a signature campaign to appeal to the Department of Agriculture to put an end to rodeo events in the country.

In a Facebook post, PAWS asks for public support to help end “cruel rodeo” activities in the country by signing in its campaign in Change.org.

“It is bad enough that these animals will be slaughtered later on for their meat. We urge the Department of Agriculture to implement stricter regulations to protect the welfare of cows and other animals involved in sporting activities and in events that simply serve as a source of entertainment,” it said.

According to PAWS, young cows that are not even two years old are forcibly subjected to physical and psychological torture as rodeo participants jump on them or lasso, wrangle and wrestle them to the ground, “all in the name of sport or entertainment.”

“There is no point for cowboy wannabees to inflict this torture on young, generally docile cows as the Philippines is not a cattle nation. Such barbaric forms of entertainment have no place in civilized society,” PAWS added.

The animal rights group started the campaign after a video circulated last June 21 showing a young cow running out of a pen and swimming out into the ocean during a Juego de Toro event in Masbate.