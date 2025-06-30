^

Nation

BI intercepts Pinay lured to work in Cambodia

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
June 30, 2025 | 12:00am
BI intercepts Pinay lured to work in Cambodia
People lining up at the Immigration gate of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
Bureau of Immigration FB Page

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have apprehended a Filipina allegedly lured into working for a scam hub in Cambodia.

Chinese recruiters on Telegram reportedly offered the 28-year-old victim $1,000 to work for an online gaming firm.

Immigration officers intercepted the victim on June 23 on her way to Hong Kong.

“This case highlights the evolving tactics of trafficking rings victimizing people through online platforms,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

The victim has been turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and filing of cases against the recruiters.

Meanwhile, three trafficking victims departing for Albania were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The victims were reportedly promised monthly pay of up to 700 euros to work as housekeeping attendant, factory worker and waiter.

They were blocked online by their recruiters after paying fees between P34,000 and P74,000.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CebPac flight lands safely in Zamboanga after technical issues

CebPac flight lands safely in Zamboanga after technical issues

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
A Cebu Pacific flight bound for Tawi-Tawi made a safe return to Zamboanga International Airport on Sunday, June 29, after...
Nation
fbtw
2 Moro men killed in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

2 Moro men killed in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
Two Moro men in a car were killed in an ambush at noon on Sunday, June 29, along the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in Barangay Bitu,...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares July 15 as Cordillera holiday

Palace declares July 15 as Cordillera holiday

By Artemio Dumlao | 7 hours ago
Malacañang has declared July 15, 2025 a special non-working holiday in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) in...
Nation
fbtw
Aid reaches over 1,000 displaced Moros in Maguindanao del Sur

Aid reaches over 1,000 displaced Moros in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
More than a thousand internally displaced Moro villagers in the troubled Datu Salibo town in Maguindanao del Sur had received...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio City schools seeing better strides in student test scores

Baguio City schools seeing better strides in student test scores

By Artemio Dumlao | 7 hours ago
Grade 12 students in Baguio City placed 7th nationwide in the 2022-2023 National Achievement Test (NAT), while Grade 6 pupils...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No&nbsp;reported casualties in Davao Occidental quake

No reported casualties in Davao Occidental quake

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
No casualties were reported after a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani in Davao Occidental on...
Nation
fbtw
Palace declares July 15 as Cordillera holiday

Palace declares July 15 as Cordillera holiday

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Malacañang has declared July 15 as a special non-working day in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) in celebration...
Nation
fbtw
30 Navotas families evacuated

30 Navotas families evacuated

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 hour ago
Over 30 families in Navotas were evacuated yesterday after sandbags failed to plug a damaged river wall in Barangay San ...
Nation
fbtw
176 held in Quezon City&rsquo;s anti-crime drive

176 held in Quezon City’s anti-crime drive

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Up to 176 people were arrested in Quezon City in a week of intensified campaign against crime, police reported yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with