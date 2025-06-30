BI intercepts Pinay lured to work in Cambodia

People lining up at the Immigration gate of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities have apprehended a Filipina allegedly lured into working for a scam hub in Cambodia.

Chinese recruiters on Telegram reportedly offered the 28-year-old victim $1,000 to work for an online gaming firm.

Immigration officers intercepted the victim on June 23 on her way to Hong Kong.

“This case highlights the evolving tactics of trafficking rings victimizing people through online platforms,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

The victim has been turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking for assistance and filing of cases against the recruiters.

Meanwhile, three trafficking victims departing for Albania were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The victims were reportedly promised monthly pay of up to 700 euros to work as housekeeping attendant, factory worker and waiter.

They were blocked online by their recruiters after paying fees between P34,000 and P74,000.