2 shabu peddlers linked to Dawlah terror group arrested

The two shabu dealers entrapped by policemen in Madalum, Lanao del Sur are now both detained, awaiting prosecution.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two shabu dealers reportedly sharing fractions of their earnings to a local terror group got clamped down jail for selling P533,000 worth of their merchandise to plainclothes policemen in Barangay Linuk in Madalum, Lanao del Sur on Saturday, June 28.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Sunday that the two suspects are now both locked in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

De Guzman said the suspects were immediately arrested by combined operatives of different PRO-BAR units Lanao del Sur and personnel of the Madalum Municipal Police Station after selling to them 78.4 grams of shabu, costing P533,000, during a tradeoff in Barangay Linuk.

Provincial officials, among them members of the multi-sector Lanao del Sur Provincial Peace and Order Council told reporters on Sunday that the two suspects are both linked to the Dawlah Islamiya, which has few remaining members holding out in forested hinterlands at the border of Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces.

De Guzman said the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the two suspects was carried out with the help of provincial officials, among them Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. and his constituent-leaders in Madalum.