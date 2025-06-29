^

Nation

3 kilos shabu seized in Zamboanga City police operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 29, 2025 | 3:18pm
3 kilos shabu seized in Zamboanga City police operation
Operatives from different units of the Police Regional Office-9 immediately arrested Nelson Hibbul Lamon after selling to them 3 kilos of shabu during an entrapment operation before dawn Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Plainclothes policemen seized P20.4 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Zone 4 in Zamboanga City before dawn Sunday, June 29.

Local executives and senior officials of the Zamboanga City Police Office separately confirmed to reporters on Sunday morning that the entrapment operation resulted in the arrest of Nelson Hibbul Lamon, who is  now locked in a detention facility.

Officials of the Police Regional Office-9 had told reporters that agents from PRO-9’s Special Operations Unit and Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, led by Lt. Aldazer Sahisa and Col. Diomarie Albarico, immediately frisked and detained Lamon after selling to them 3 kilos of shabu, costing P20.4 million, during a tradeoff along General Vicente Alvarez Street in Barangay Zone 4 in Zamboanga City.

In an initial statement, the director of PRO-9, Brig. Gen. Roel Rodolfo, said the suspect was entrapped with the help of confidential informants aware of his large-scale shabu peddling activities.

Local officials said Lamon is a resident of Barangay San Jose Cawa-Cawa, Zamboanga City.

Rodolfo said the suspect shall be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

