Phivolcs: No tsunami threat after magnitude 6.1 quake off Davao Occidental

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 4:31pm
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted waters off Davao Occidental on June 28, 2025.
Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental early Saturday morning, but no tsunami threat is expected, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor occurred at 7:07 a.m., with the epicenter located 85 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town and at a depth of 79 kilometers. 

The quake was tectonic in origin.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data. This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” Phivolcs said.

Still, the agency said that earthquakes of that size “may generate unusual sea level disturbances that may be observed along coasts near the earthquake epicenter of Davao Occidental and nearby provinces.”

Phivolcs initially recorded the earthquake at magnitude 6.9 but later downgraded it to 6.1

While aftershocks are expected, the agency said the quake is not expected to cause significant damage.

The earthquake was felt across several parts of Mindanao, with the following intensities recorded:

Reported intensities

Intensity V (strong)

  • Davao Occidental: Sarangani, Santa Maria, Malita
  • Davao de Oro: Pantukan
  • Sarangani: Glan, Malungon

Intensity IV (moderately strong) 

  • Davao de Oro: Compostela, Monkayo, Montevista
  • Davao del Sur: Malalag, Santa Cruz
  • Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos
  • Davao Oriental: Banaybanay, Governor Generoso
  • Sarangani: Alabel, Kiamba, Malapatan
  • South Cotabato: Koronadal City, Tupi
  • South Central Mindanao: General Santos City, Davao City

Intensity III (weak)

  • Davao de Oro: Mabini, Maco, Nabunturan
  • Davao del Norte: Carmen, Kapalong, Island Garden City of Samal
  • Davao del Sur: Bansalan, Digos City, Hagonoy, Kiblawan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Padada, Sulop
  • Davao Oriental: Lupon, Manay, Mati City, Tarragona
  • Cotabato: Tulunan
  • Sarangani: Maasim, Maitum
  • South Cotabato: Banga, Polomolok, Surallah, Tampakan
  • Sultan Kudarat: Kalamansig, Lambayong, Lutayan, Palimbang

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • Bukidnon: San Fernando
  • Davao de Oro: Maragusan, Mawab
  • Davao del Norte: Panabo City, Tagum City
  • Davao Oriental: Boston, Caraga, San Isidro
  • Cotabato: Aleosan, Arakan, Kidapawan City, M’lang, Magpet, Makilala
  • South Cotabato: Lake Sebu, Norala, Santo Niño, T’Boli, Tantangan
  • Sultan Kudarat: Bagumbayan, Columbio, Esperanza, Lebak, President Quirino, Senator Ninoy Aquino, Tacurong City
  • Surigao del Sur: Hinatuan
  • Maguindanao del Norte: Datu Odin Sinsuat, Sultan Kudarat
  • Cotabato City

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

  • Zamboanga City
  • Bukidnon: Impasug-ong
  • Davao de Oro: Laak, New Bataan
  • Cotabato: Alamada, Antipas, Banisilan, Carmen, Kabacan, Libungan, Matalam, Midsayap, Pigkawayan, Pikit, President Roxas
  • Sultan Kudarat: Isulan

Instrumental intensities

Intensity V (strong)

  • Sarangani: Malungon

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

  • Sarangani: Kiamba
  • General Santos City

Intensity III (weak)

  • Misamis Oriental: Gingoog City
  • Davao de Oro: Nabunturan
  • Davao del Sur: Magsaysay, Matanao
  • Davao City
  • Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino
  • Cotabato: Kidapawan City
  • Sarangani: Glan, Maasim, Maitum
  • South Cotabato: Banga, Koronadal City, Lake Sebu, Surallah, T’Boli
  • Sultan Kudarat: Lambayong, Palimbang

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • Bukidnon: San Fernando
  • Misamis Oriental: Balingasag
  • Cotabato: Magpet
  • South Cotabato: Norala, Santo Niño
  • Sultan Kudarat: Bagumbayan, Columbio, Esperanza, Kalamansig, Lebak, President Quirino
  • Surigao del Sur: Bislig City

Intensity I (slightly felt)

  • Zamboanga City
  • Bukidnon: Kalilangan
  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Cotabato: Banisilan, Carmen
  • Sultan Kudarat: Isulan
  • Agusan del Norte: Cabadbaran City

PHIVOLCS
Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation




Nation


Nation

Nation

Nation

Nation


