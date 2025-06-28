Phivolcs: No tsunami threat after magnitude 6.1 quake off Davao Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of Davao Occidental early Saturday morning, but no tsunami threat is expected, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In a bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor occurred at 7:07 a.m., with the epicenter located 85 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town and at a depth of 79 kilometers.

The quake was tectonic in origin.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data. This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” Phivolcs said.

Still, the agency said that earthquakes of that size “may generate unusual sea level disturbances that may be observed along coasts near the earthquake epicenter of Davao Occidental and nearby provinces.”

Phivolcs initially recorded the earthquake at magnitude 6.9 but later downgraded it to 6.1

While aftershocks are expected, the agency said the quake is not expected to cause significant damage.

The earthquake was felt across several parts of Mindanao, with the following intensities recorded:

Reported intensities

Intensity V (strong)

Davao Occidental: Sarangani, Santa Maria, Malita

Davao de Oro: Pantukan

Sarangani: Glan, Malungon

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

Davao de Oro: Compostela, Monkayo, Montevista

Davao del Sur: Malalag, Santa Cruz

Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino, Jose Abad Santos

Davao Oriental: Banaybanay, Governor Generoso

Sarangani: Alabel, Kiamba, Malapatan

South Cotabato: Koronadal City, Tupi

South Central Mindanao: General Santos City, Davao City

Intensity III (weak)

Davao de Oro: Mabini, Maco, Nabunturan

Davao del Norte: Carmen, Kapalong, Island Garden City of Samal

Davao del Sur: Bansalan, Digos City, Hagonoy, Kiblawan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Padada, Sulop

Davao Oriental: Lupon, Manay, Mati City, Tarragona

Cotabato: Tulunan

Sarangani: Maasim, Maitum

South Cotabato: Banga, Polomolok, Surallah, Tampakan

Sultan Kudarat: Kalamansig, Lambayong, Lutayan, Palimbang

Intensity II (slightly felt)

Bukidnon: San Fernando

Davao de Oro: Maragusan, Mawab

Davao del Norte: Panabo City, Tagum City

Davao Oriental: Boston, Caraga, San Isidro

Cotabato: Aleosan, Arakan, Kidapawan City, M’lang, Magpet, Makilala

South Cotabato: Lake Sebu, Norala, Santo Niño, T’Boli, Tantangan

Sultan Kudarat: Bagumbayan, Columbio, Esperanza, Lebak, President Quirino, Senator Ninoy Aquino, Tacurong City

Surigao del Sur: Hinatuan

Maguindanao del Norte: Datu Odin Sinsuat, Sultan Kudarat

Cotabato City

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

Zamboanga City

Bukidnon: Impasug-ong

Davao de Oro: Laak, New Bataan

Cotabato: Alamada, Antipas, Banisilan, Carmen, Kabacan, Libungan, Matalam, Midsayap, Pigkawayan, Pikit, President Roxas

Sultan Kudarat: Isulan

Instrumental intensities

Intensity V (strong)

Sarangani: Malungon

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

Sarangani: Kiamba

General Santos City

Intensity III (weak)

Misamis Oriental: Gingoog City

Davao de Oro: Nabunturan

Davao del Sur: Magsaysay, Matanao

Davao City

Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino

Cotabato: Kidapawan City

Sarangani: Glan, Maasim, Maitum

South Cotabato: Banga, Koronadal City, Lake Sebu, Surallah, T’Boli

Sultan Kudarat: Lambayong, Palimbang

Intensity II (slightly felt)

Bukidnon: San Fernando

Misamis Oriental: Balingasag

Cotabato: Magpet

South Cotabato: Norala, Santo Niño

Sultan Kudarat: Bagumbayan, Columbio, Esperanza, Kalamansig, Lebak, President Quirino

Surigao del Sur: Bislig City

Intensity I (slightly felt)