Ex-teacher, 2 others nabbed in Central Mindanao anti-drug stings

The former public school teacher and his female accomplice entrapped by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 in Koronadal City are now detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two shabu peddlers, including a former school teacher thrice jailed for trafficking of narcotics, were busted in separate entrapment operations of the police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 in two southern provinces within just two days.

The first to fall in the two operations is a male public school teacher and his female accomplice, arrested by PDEA-12 agents and policemen after selling to them P374,000 worth of shabu in Barangay Concepcion in Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Wednesday, June 25.

Local executives in Koronadal City, the capital of South Cotabato province, told reporters on Friday, June 27, that the two suspects were longtime peddlers of shabu, who both have contacts in far-flung areas in the city.

The now-detained erstwhile school teacher was thrice arrested for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which led to his dishonorable discharge from the Department of Education and Culture.

A male shabu dealer, who is a known drug dependent too, was entrapped by policemen in Barangay Crossing Simuay in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday, June 26.

Brig. Gen Jaysen Carpio De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters that the suspect is now in their custody, awaiting prosecution in court.

Local executives and police officials assigned to Sultan Kudarat said the suspect is known in Sultan Kudarat for his addiction to shabu and marijuana.

De Guzman said he was immediately cuffed by personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by Capt. Tony Dimaro and Lt. Col. Hector Tanio Jr., after procuring from him P5,780 worth of shabu during a clandestine tradeoff in Barangay Crossing Simuay.

He said the entrapment operation that led to the arrest of the suspect was laid with the help of the newly-elected governor of Maguindanao de Norte, Tucao Ong Mastura, operatives from different police units under PRO-BAR, and personnel of the Army’s 62nd Mechanized Company that has roadside detachments in Sultan Kudarat.