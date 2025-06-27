^

Nation

Quezon City bettor wins P97.8-million Super Lotto jackpot

Philstar.com
June 27, 2025 | 4:05pm
Stock photo of Philippine peso bills in thousands.
Getty Images / bugking88

MANILA, Philippines — A lone bettor from Quezon City has won the P97.8-million jackpot in the Super Lotto 6/49 draw held Thursday night, June 26, according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winning ticket, purchased in Barangay Krus na Ligas, matched the combination 25-08-05-27-18-16.

The prize must be claimed within one year at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. The winner is required to present the original winning ticket and two valid identification cards. Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, winnings above P10,000 are subject to a 20% tax.

Winning Super Lotto numbers on June 26, 2025.

In the same draw, 89 bettors won P50,000 each for matching five of the six numbers. Another 3,480 players will receive P1,200 each for four correct digits, while 45,480 players will get P50 for matching three.

The Super Lotto 6/49 is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to continue supporting the agency’s gaming products, which help generate revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and national charities. 

