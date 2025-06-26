^

Dawlah terrorist wanted for heinous crimes arrested

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 8:00pm
Dawlah terrorist wanted for heinous crimes arrested
Map of the Maguindanao showing the location of Datu Abdullah Sangki
Mike Gonzalez (TheCoffee) via Wikimedia

COTABATO CITY— Policemen arrested a member of the Dawlah Islamiya, wanted for more than 10 criminal cases pending in various courts, during an operation in Barangay Kaya-Kaya, Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur, on Tuesday, June 24.

Local executives and members of various municipal peace and order councils in Maguindanao del Sur, who supported the anti-terror operation, told reporters on Thursday, June 26, that the now-detained Usman Abdulla is wanted for arson, multiple murder, illegal possession of firearms and homemade explosives, robbery, extortion, narcotics trafficking and carnapping.

Brig. Gen. Jaysen De Guzman, director of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said on Thursday that the suspect is now held in a tightly guarded detention facility, awaiting prosecution for his criminal offenses.

De Guzman said the operation that led to the suspect’s arrest was jointly carried out by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, various units of PRO-BAR in Maguindanao del Sur, and officials from the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office.

Ranking officials of different units of the Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade in the province told reporters that Abdulla, also known as Abu Usama and Junard Darino, was implicated in more than a dozen deadly bombings in Central Mindanao from July 2016 to February 2020.

They also confirmed to reporters that Abdullah is a longtime member of both the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters which have a reputation for bombing buses and commercial establishments to compel owners to shell out “protection money” and for espousing hatred for non-Muslims.

Both groups have been dramatically weakened over the past five years by the surrender of 617 members to units of PRO-BAR and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division covering central Mindanao. All of them have been reintegrated into mainstream society with the help of various government agencies in Region 12 and the Bangsamoro region.

De Guzman said it was local officials and traditional Moro leaders in Datu Saudi Ampatuan and in nearby towns who reported the presence of Abdulla in Barangay Kaya-Kaya, enabling officials of the CIDG-BAR and PRO-BAR's intelligence units to locate him in the area and serve him the warrants for his arrest.

Four of the more than 10 warrants for his arrest had not recommended bail for his temporary release from detention while undergoing judicial litigation for the high-profile cases he is facing in different courts in Central Mindanao.

