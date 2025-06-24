5 small-scale miners die in Nueva Vizcaya mine tunnel

BAGUIO CITY — Five small-scale miners died while working in a tunnel in Barangay Runruno, Quezon town, Nueva Vizcaya, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Quezon town police reported that the bodies of the victims were discovered at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, by Russel Boclog Tumapang, 29, who managed to enter the tunnel. He immediately informed the police and Barangay Captain John Babliing, prompting a retrieval operation to recover the deceased small-scale miners.

Police identified the victims as Daniel Segundo Paggana, 47; Lipihon Bumilyad Ayudan, 56; and Florencio Napudo Indopia, 63, all from Barangay Runruno, and Alfred Dulnuan Bilibli and Joval Bantiyan, both from Barangay Cabuan, Maddela, Quirino.

The two victims were inside a 300-meter-deep tunnel without any breathing devices and lost consciousness after running out of oxygen, police added.

Recovery operations for the bodies of all five miners are currently underway.