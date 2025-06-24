^

Nation

5 small-scale miners die in Nueva Vizcaya mine tunnel

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 7:54pm
5 small-scale miners die in Nueva Vizcaya mine tunnel
Map of Nueva Viscaya.
Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Five small-scale miners died while working in a tunnel in Barangay Runruno, Quezon town, Nueva Vizcaya, on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Quezon town police reported that the bodies of the victims were discovered at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24, by Russel Boclog Tumapang, 29, who managed to enter the tunnel. He immediately informed the police and Barangay Captain John Babliing, prompting a retrieval operation to recover the deceased small-scale miners.

Police identified the victims as Daniel Segundo Paggana, 47; Lipihon Bumilyad Ayudan, 56; and Florencio Napudo Indopia, 63, all from Barangay Runruno, and Alfred Dulnuan Bilibli and Joval Bantiyan, both from Barangay Cabuan, Maddela, Quirino.

The two victims were inside a 300-meter-deep tunnel without any breathing devices and lost consciousness after running out of oxygen, police added.

Recovery operations for the bodies of all five miners are currently underway.

NUEVA VIZCAYA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Missing DLSU student found dead
play

Missing DLSU student found dead

By EJ Macababbad | 2 days ago
A law student of the De La Salle University in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig who has been missing since June 8 was found...
Nation
fbtw
DILG: No foul play in DLSU student&rsquo;s death

DILG: No foul play in DLSU student’s death

By EJ Macababbad | 21 hours ago
There was no indication of foul play in the death of De La Salle University law student Anthony Granada, according to...
Nation
fbtw
House employee's slay: QCPD arrests 2 suspects, pursues 4 others at large

House employee's slay: QCPD arrests 2 suspects, pursues 4 others at large

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
Two of the six suspects identified in the murder of a 63-year-old House of Representatives employee have been arrested, the...
Nation
fbtw
BIR: More medicines exempted from VAT

BIR: More medicines exempted from VAT

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 21 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued an updated list of value added tax-exempt medicines for various diseases, including...
Nation
fbtw
Baste advises dad&rsquo;s girlfriends to stop squabble

Baste advises dad’s girlfriends to stop squabble

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 1 day ago
With talks about a quarrel between women linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTO to crack down on unsafe vehicles

LTO to crack down on unsafe vehicles

By Ghio Ong | 21 hours ago
Defective vehicles will be impounded by the Land Transportation Office amid its campaign against unregistered cars and...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City shuts down 2 hotels over child trafficking

Quezon City shuts down 2 hotels over child trafficking

By Janvic Mateo | 21 hours ago
The Quezon City government has shut down two lodging establishments as part of its intensified campaign against trafficking...
Nation
fbtw

Manila congressman-elect Uy files appeal

By Mayen Jaymalin | 21 hours ago
Manila congressman-elect Luis Uy yesterday sought the reversal of the Commission on Elections (Comelec)’s decision nullifying his candidacy and declaring his rival, Rep. Bienvenido Abante, as the duly elected...
Nation
fbtw
South Korean caught with P7.15 million ketamine

South Korean caught with P7.15 million ketamine

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
A South Korean man was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay after he yielded ketamine valued...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with