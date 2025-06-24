House employee's slay: QCPD arrests 2 suspects, pursues 4 others at large

Police respond to the scene where a House employee was shot dead inside a gated subdivision in Quezon City on June 15, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the six suspects identified in the murder of a 63-year-old House of Representatives employee have been arrested, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said Tuesday, June 24, that two suspects in the killing of House Director Mauricio “Morrie” Pulhin are now in the custody of the Quezon City Police District.

“May dalawa na po tayong tao under custody. Inaresto na po ‘yan ng QCPD,” she said at a press briefing.

(We already have two under custody. They were arrested by the QCPD.)

On June 23, police filed murder charges against the two arrested suspects and four others who remain at large.

“Kahapon ay nakapagsampa na rin po ng kaso laban po dito sa dalawa na under custody ngayon ng QCPD plus doon po sa apat na at large. Sinampahan po sila ng kasong murder po,” Fajardo said.

(Yesterday, charges were filed against the two suspects currently in the custody of the QCPD, as well as the four who remain at large. They were charged with murder.)

Fajardo said the first arrested suspect, identified by the alias “Balong,” submitted an extrajudicial confession admitting that he acted as the middleman who recruited the gunmen.

Balong also identified the second suspect in custody as the lookout, who was on a motorcycle during the killing.

According to the confession, Fajardo said the suspects were allegedly hired by a live-in couple who held personal grudges against Pulhin. They are among the four other suspects at large, aside from their assistant and gunman.

The two in custody also admitted they were promised P30,000 to kill Pulhin.

Pulhin was killed on Father’s Day, June 15, while attending his daughter’s birthday celebration inside a closed subdivision in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City.

The suspects were motorcycle-riding assailants who shot Pulhin at close range and a security guard as they fled the scene.