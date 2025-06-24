6.3-magnitude quake rocks waters off Davao Oriental; aftershocks expected
MANILA, Philippines — A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Davao Oriental's waters at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, Phivolcs said.
In its second bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake’s epicenter was located 341 kilometers east-northeast of Baganga, Davao Oriental, at a depth of 34 kilometers.
The tremor was tectonic in origin, which meant it was caused by the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or plate boundaries.
According to the scale, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake is classified as strong and may cause significant damage, especially in densely populated areas.
Phivolcs initially reported a 6.4 magnitude but downgraded it to 6.3 in its second bulletin.
The agency also reported intensities in various cities and provinces.
Intensity levels describe the earthquake’s perceived shaking and impact on the ground, while magnitude measures the amount of energy released by the earthquake.
Reported Intensities
These are the reported intensities recorded in various parts of Mindanao.
Intensity 3 (weak)
- Surigao del Sur: Bislig City
- Davao Oriental: Tarragona, Boston
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Surigao del Sur: Lingig
- Davao Oriental: Baganga, San Isidro, Mati City, Manay and Caraga
- Sarangani: Glan
- Davao del Norte: Tagum City
- Davao City
- Davao del Sur: Santa Cruz
- Cotabato: Tulunan
Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)
- Surigao del Sur: Barobo, Tagbina
- Davao Oriental: Governor Generoso, Cateel
- Davao del Sur: Digos City
- Cotabato: M’lang
Phivolcs also reported instrumental intensities, which are recorded by accelerometer data and may not match how people were affected by the earthquake.
Instrumental intensities
Intensity 2 (slightly felt)
- Davao de Oro: Nabunturan
Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)
- Surgao del Sur: Bislig City
- Davao del Sur: Matanao, Magsaysay
- Davao City
- Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino
- Misamis Oriental: Gingoog City
- Sarangani: Glan, Alabel, Kiamba
- South Cotabato: Korondal City
- General Santos City
- Cotabato: Kidapawan City, M’lang
While no damage is expected, Phivolcs said aftershocks may happen.
- Latest
- Trending