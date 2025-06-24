6.3-magnitude quake rocks waters off Davao Oriental; aftershocks expected

The epicenter of the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that hit offshore from Davao Oriental on Tuesday morning, June 24, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Davao Oriental's waters at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, Phivolcs said.

In its second bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake’s epicenter was located 341 kilometers east-northeast of Baganga, Davao Oriental, at a depth of 34 kilometers.

The tremor was tectonic in origin, which meant it was caused by the movement of tectonic plates along fault lines or plate boundaries.

According to the scale, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake is classified as strong and may cause significant damage, especially in densely populated areas.

Phivolcs initially reported a 6.4 magnitude but downgraded it to 6.3 in its second bulletin.

The agency also reported intensities in various cities and provinces.

Intensity levels describe the earthquake’s perceived shaking and impact on the ground, while magnitude measures the amount of energy released by the earthquake.

Reported Intensities

These are the reported intensities recorded in various parts of Mindanao.

Intensity 3 (weak)

Surigao del Sur: Bislig City

Davao Oriental: Tarragona, Boston

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Surigao del Sur: Lingig

Davao Oriental: Baganga, San Isidro, Mati City, Manay and Caraga

Sarangani: Glan

Davao del Norte: Tagum City

Davao City

Davao del Sur: Santa Cruz

Cotabato: Tulunan

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)

Surigao del Sur: Barobo, Tagbina

Davao Oriental: Governor Generoso, Cateel

Davao del Sur: Digos City

Cotabato: M’lang

Phivolcs also reported instrumental intensities, which are recorded by accelerometer data and may not match how people were affected by the earthquake.

Instrumental intensities

Intensity 2 (slightly felt)

Davao de Oro: Nabunturan

Intensity 1 (scarcely perceptible)

Surgao del Sur: Bislig City

Davao del Sur: Matanao, Magsaysay

Davao City

Davao Occidental: Don Marcelino

Misamis Oriental: Gingoog City

Sarangani: Glan, Alabel, Kiamba

South Cotabato: Korondal City

General Santos City

Cotabato: Kidapawan City, M’lang

While no damage is expected, Phivolcs said aftershocks may happen.