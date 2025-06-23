Motorcycle-rider dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Norte ambush

One of the three men riding a motorcycle together ambushed by gunmen in Barangay Dalican in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

COTABATO CITY — A motorcycle rider was killed instantly, and three others, including a minor, were wounded in an ambush in Barangay Dalican, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Sunday, June 22.

Officials of the Datu Odin Sinsuat Police Station and the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police Office said on Monday, June 23, that the fatality, Muslimin Wari Angkanan, died at the scene from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

The incident left Angkanan’s two companions, Esmail Ulimpain Angkanan and Ebner Ulimpain Laguindab, wounded. They are now confined to the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City.

The victims were riding a motorcycle driven by the slain Angkanan when assailants hiding along a highway in Barangay Dalican opened fire and fled.

A 15-year-old male student, who was near the spot where gunmen attacked Angkanan and his companions, was hit by a stray bullet.

Police investigators and barangay officials are cooperating in identifying the culprits for prosecution.