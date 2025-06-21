^

Nation

Creation of 2 parliamentary districts in 8 BARMM towns mulled

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 21, 2025 | 4:37pm
Creation of 2 parliamentary districts in 8 BARMM towns mulled
Members of the Bangsamoro parliament, local executives and traditional Moro leaders flash the peace sign during a photo session after their dialogue on the proposed creation of two parliamentary districts in the eight predominantly-Moro towns in Cotabato province.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Residents of 63 predominantly-Moro barangays in Cotabato province, now grouped as the Special Geographic Area, are in favor of the proposed creation of two parliamentary districts in their communities for them to have representatives in their regional parliament.

The 63 SGA barangays are now under eight towns created just last year by the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament via separate enabling measures, but do not have parliamentary districts yet that shall have representatives in the region’s lawmaking body in the regional capitol in Cotabato City.

The eight fledgling Bangsamoro towns, Malidegao, Ligawasan, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Pahamuddin, and Tugunan now have elected officials, managing local government units that are under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, but are inside Cotabato province, which is under Administrative Region 12.

During a multi-sector dialogue on Friday, June 20, in Midsayap, Cotabato with regional lawmakers, led by the lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local executives and community leaders from across the eight towns expressed favor for Parliament Bill 351, meant to legitimize the setting up of two parliamentary districts in their domains.

Besides Sinarimbo, the chairperson the BARMM parliament’s local government committee, six other regional lawmakers, Zulfikar-Ali Bayam, Hashemi Dilangalen, Mohammad Kelie Antao, Butch Malang, Abdulbasit Benito and Jaafar Matalam, also participated in the multi-sector dialogue about the Parliament Bill 351.

The measure aims to group into one parliamentary district the SGA’s Malidegao, Ligawasan, Old Kaabacan and Kapalawan towns. The Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Pahamuddin, and Tugunan towns shall comprise another parliamentary district under Bill 351.

Sinarimbo, who had served as BARMM local government minister prior to his appointment as member of the regional parliament by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last March, said on Saturday, June 21, that the dialogue gave leaders in the SGA towns a chance to talk about their perceived positive ramifications of Bill 351 once enacted into law.

“It will show that the Special Geographic Area is not just a simple geographic grouping of Moro communities in Cotabato province, but is a real integral part of the Bangsamoro region, with representatives to the parliament,” a participant to the dialogue, Masulot Mentok, a municipal councilor in Nabalawag, told reporters on Saturday.

BARMM’s regional health minister, the physician-ophthalmologist Kadil Sinolinding Jr., a registered voter in one of the 63 SGA barangays, said he and his relatives in Malidegao, Ligawasan, Old Kaabacan and Kapalawan are also wishing for the enactment into law of the Bill 351.

“That is a pro-peace and pro-development measure. We want that enacted into law,” Sinolinding said.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Winning Cavite Mayor Kevin Anarna seeks Supreme Court review after Comelec voids win

Winning Cavite Mayor Kevin Anarna seeks Supreme Court review after Comelec voids win

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Supposed Mayor-elect Kevin Anarna of Silang, Cavite said he will take his case to the Supreme Court after the Commission on...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga&nbsp;del Sur info officer shot dead by bodyguard

Zamboanga del Sur info officer shot dead by bodyguard

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
The information officer of the provincial government of Zamboanga del Sur was shot dead by his security escort in Vincenzo...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Missing sabungero stole cockfight videos&rsquo;

‘Missing sabungero stole cockfight videos’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
One of the 34 missing sabungeros or cockfight enthusiasts was kidnapped for stealing videos of online sabong, according to...
Nation
fbtw
5 NAIA cops relieved over extortion

5 NAIA cops relieved over extortion

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Five police officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 were ordered relieved from their...
Nation
fbtw
P1,200 NAIA taxi transfer exposes scheme by airport police

P1,200 NAIA taxi transfer exposes scheme by airport police

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has fired five airport police personnel allegedly involved in an extortion scheme at Ninoy...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Man wanted for bus bomb attacks nabbed in Cotabato City

Man wanted for bus bomb attacks nabbed in Cotabato City

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation and local police arrested a member of the Dawlah Islamiya, wanted for deadly...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga City cops seize P43 million worth imported cigarettes

Zamboanga City cops seize P43 million worth imported cigarettes

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
A seaborne police team on Wednesday, June 18, foiled an attempt by smugglers to deliver P43 million worth of Indonesian cigarettes...
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos wants vehicle weight limit on San Juanico Bridge raised

President Marcos wants vehicle weight limit on San Juanico Bridge raised

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has ordered officials involved in the rehabilitation of San Juanico Bridge to raise the vehicle weight limit...
Nation
fbtw
Sugarcane pest infestation affects 1,505 hectares

Sugarcane pest infestation affects 1,505 hectares

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
The infestation of red-striped soft scale insects in sugarcane farms in Negros and Panay has affected 1,505 hectares as of...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with