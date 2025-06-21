Man wanted for bus bomb attacks nabbed in Cotabato City

The wanted Lutre Aman Bangcailat is now detained at the office of the National Bureau of Investigation-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Cotabato City.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation and local police arrested a member of the Dawlah Islamiya, wanted for deadly bombings in Central Mindanao, during a joint operation in Barangay Rosary Heights 11, Cotabato City, on Thursday morning, June 19.

The suspect, Lutre Aman Bangcailat, a resident of Barangay Buliok in Pikit town, Cotabato, is now detained at the regional office of the NBI-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao inside the 32-hectare BARMM Capitol Compound in Cotabato City.

Jonathan Balite, regional director of NBI-BARMM, told reporters during a dialogue at their office on Thursday afternoon that Bangcailat yielded peacefully when they arrived at his hideout and showed him a warrant for his arrest, issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 16 in Kabacan, Cotabato.

He and three others, Omal Kamsa, Dadao Kamsa and Moner Lintokan, were charged with violation of state anti-terror laws for having perpetrated the bombing of a unit of the Yellow Bus Line in Tulunan, Cotabato, in January 2021 that left a roadside fruit vendor dead and hurt four others.

Local officials in Pikit and towns nearby told reporters on Friday that Bangcailat, a ranking member of the allies Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, was implicated in more than a dozen bombings of buses and commercial establishments in Central Mindanao in recent years.

They also confirmed that Bangcailat was a henchman of Salahuddin Hassan, who was killed by combatants of a unit of the Army's 6th Infantry Division in an encounter in Maguindanao del Sur province two years ago.

He is on the list of the top 20 most wanted local terrorists in Central Mindanao kept by intelligence units of the regional police offices in BARMM and Region 12 and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Balite said their operation that resulted in the arrest of Bangcailat in Barangay Rosary Heights 11 was assisted by different units of the Philippine National Police and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.