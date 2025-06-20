^

Nation

PNP taps vlogger as fitness coach

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2025 | 12:00am
The Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG) under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Marvin Saro tapped Labador for the fitness challenge, which started yesterday at Camp Crame.
STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine National Police has tapped social media personality Rendon Labador as a fitness coach for the PNP’s 93-day weight loss program.

The Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG) under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Marvin Saro tapped Labador for the fitness challenge, which started yesterday at Camp Crame.

The PCADG initiated the program after PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III warned overweight police officers to be physically fit in one year or they will be sacked.

Speaking to reporters, Labador said the goal is for overweight police personnel to lose their bulging bellies.

In his fitness program, Labador said the weight of police officers would be monitored on a weekly basis.

He said physical exercises are useless if people would not reduce their rice intake.

On the first day of the fitness challenge, Labador said 150 PNP personnel participated in workout drills.

