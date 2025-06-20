1 killed, 5 injured in NLEX accident

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — A man was killed while five others were injured when their Mitsubishi Adventure rolled over along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) in Marilao, Bulacan on Wednesday.

The fatality, identified as Bong Chua, was declared dead on arrival at the Joni Villanueva Hospital, where his companions were also taken for treatment of injuries.

Reports said that Christopher Dave de Guzman lost control of the Adventure after the vehicle was struck by a beam of the Marilao Interchange Bridge, which was hit by a container truck, driven by Roy Macalisang.

Investigation showed the vehicles were passing under the bridge in Barangay Patubig when the truck hit the lower girder.

The impact detached one of the beams of the bridge, which fell and struck the Adventure.

The incident prompted the lifting of toll again on the northbound segment of Marilao until all four lanes are reopened.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) yesterday issued a show-cause order to NLEX Corp. over the recurrence of overheight vehicles striking NLEX bridges.

The DOTr directed NLEX Corp. to suspend toll collection until the bridge is repaired and extend assistance to all the victims.

The company was ordered to submit a written explanation within three days why it should not be sanctioned for the repeated crashes into NLEX structures.

NLEX Corp. said appropriate measures have been undertaken after the incident to ensure safety.

It said the company has been implementing security and safety measures, but some motorists continue to ignore signages that indicate the bridge’s height limit.