Cop dead, 6 companions injured in Sarangani road mishap

The seven policemen were traveling in a Toyota Innova on their way to the Police Regional Office-12 headquarters in General Santos City from the town proper of Alabel, Sarangani, when they figured in an accident that left one of them dead.

COTABATO CITY — A policeman was killed, while six of his fellow officers were injured in a vehicular accident in Barangay Poblacion, Alabel, Sarangani, before dawn on Thursday, June 19.

Officials from the Sarangani Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 told reporters on Friday noon that the seven policemen were in a Toyota Innova on their way to General Santos City from the wake of the mother of Chief Master Sgt. Rustico Catimbang Jr., in Barangay Poblacion in Alabel when they figured in the highway mishap.

Lt. Col. Reynaldo Delantein, chief of the Alabel municipal police, said the accident left Police Executive Master Sgt. Wilfredo Ollosa Jr. dead.

Their vehicle, driven by Executive Master Sgt. Michael Sutelo, reportedly veered toward the left side of the route and hit head-on a concrete highway center barrier at the CP Garcia Street in Barangay Poblacion in Alabel, causing the instant death of Ollosa, who was in the front seat.

Emergency responders immediately transported to a hospital the badly injured Sutelo and five other policemen, Chief Master Sgt. Ernel Bullag, Senior Master Sergeants Gleen Sealmoy, Edgardo Fontanilla and Jerwin Munar and Corporal Rainier Ortiz.

Delantein said the accident fatality, Ollosa and all of his companions belong to the Regional Headquarters Support Unit at the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-12 in Barangay Tambler in General Santos City.