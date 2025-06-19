^

Nation

Cop dead, 6 companions injured in Sarangani road mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 19, 2025 | 6:17pm
Cop dead, 6 companions injured in Sarangani road mishap
The seven policemen were traveling in a Toyota Innova on their way to the Police Regional Office-12 headquarters in General Santos City from the town proper of Alabel, Sarangani, when they figured in an accident that left one of them dead.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A policeman was killed, while six of his fellow officers were injured in a vehicular accident in Barangay Poblacion, Alabel, Sarangani, before dawn on Thursday, June 19.

Officials from the Sarangani Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-12 told reporters on Friday noon that the seven policemen were in a Toyota Innova on their way to General Santos City from the wake of the mother of Chief Master Sgt. Rustico Catimbang Jr., in Barangay Poblacion in Alabel when they figured in the highway mishap.

Lt. Col. Reynaldo Delantein, chief of the Alabel municipal police, said the accident left Police Executive Master Sgt. Wilfredo Ollosa Jr. dead.

Their vehicle, driven by Executive Master Sgt. Michael Sutelo, reportedly veered toward the left side of the route and hit head-on a concrete highway center barrier at the CP Garcia Street in Barangay Poblacion in Alabel, causing the instant death of Ollosa, who was in the front seat.

Emergency responders immediately transported to a hospital the badly injured Sutelo and five other policemen, Chief Master Sgt. Ernel Bullag, Senior Master Sergeants Gleen Sealmoy, Edgardo Fontanilla and Jerwin Munar and Corporal Rainier Ortiz. 

Delantein said the accident fatality, Ollosa and all of his companions belong to the Regional Headquarters Support Unit at the headquarters of the Police Regional Office-12 in Barangay Tambler in General Santos City.

SARANGANI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NLEX told to halt tolls after overheight truck strikes bridge again

NLEX told to halt tolls after overheight truck strikes bridge again

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The impact caused major damage, killing at least one person and injuring several others.
Nation
fbtw
LPA to dump rain over Luzon areas

LPA to dump rain over Luzon areas

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
A low-pressure area spotted in La Union will bring rain and thunderstorms over several parts of Luzon, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
Bomb threats disrupt classes, work in Laguna

Bomb threats disrupt classes, work in Laguna

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Classes in four public schools and work in government offices in Santa Cruz town in this province were suspended due to bomb...
Nation
fbtw
3 killed in Cavite road mishap

3 killed in Cavite road mishap

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
Three people including a pregnant woman died while five others were injured in a collision involving a car and a minivan in...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos visits fire-hit Quezon City school

Marcos visits fire-hit Quezon City school

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Agencies should ensure that school buildings are safe following a fire on Sunday that hit San Francisco High School in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

Rain across Philippines as 2 weather systems converge

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Two weather systems are expected to bring rain to much of the Philippines on Thursday, June 19, the state weather bureau PAGASA...
Nation
fbtw
June 24 declared special holiday in San Juan, Manila

June 24 declared special holiday in San Juan, Manila

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has declared June 24 a special non-working holiday in San Juan for the celebration of the Wattah! Wattah!...
Nation
fbtw
Teves recovering after appendectomy

Teves recovering after appendectomy

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
Expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is recovering after he underwent surgery to remove his appendix at the...
Nation
fbtw
No photos of candidates in BARMM poll ballots

No photos of candidates in BARMM poll ballots

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Ballots for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will not bear photographs...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with