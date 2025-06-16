Elected MILF candidates sworn in by BARMM chief minister

Newly elected governors Tucao Mastura and Ali Midtimbang of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, respectively, are founding members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

COTABATO CITY — A large group of elected officials from two Central Mindanao provinces, fielded by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) during the May 12 elections, took their oath on Monday, June 16, pledging support for the national government’s peace initiatives with Moro communities in the south.

The local executives, led by Tucao Mastura and Ali Midtimbang, the winners in Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur’s gubernatorial elections last month, respectively, were sworn into office by Bangsamoro Chief Minister Abdulrauf Macacua, who is a senior official of the MILF’s United Bangsamoro Justice Party.

Macacua also administered the oath of office to Esmael Mangudadatu, the newly elected congressional representative of Maguindanao del Sur and a fellow member of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP).

Mastura, Midtimbang and Mangudadatu are scions of well-known noble Maguindanaon clans and are direct descendants of Moro datus who fought the Spaniards and the Japanese forces during the second World War.

The symbolic oath-taking event was held at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex in the capitol compound of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Cotabato City, attended by Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan. Macapaz of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, representatives from the 1st Marine Brigade and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Cotabato City Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao.

“I’m sure that these new set of provincial officials in these two provinces will nurture the dividends of the Mindanao peace process, aiming to put full diplomatic closure to the Mindanao Moro issue that hounded the country for some five decades,” Macacua told reporters.

The adjoining Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces are both common bastions of the Moro National Liberation Front and the MILF. Both fronts, which have separate peace agreements with the government brokered by Muslim states belonging to the influential Organization of Islamic Cooperation, have enclaves in both provinces that are now recognized as “peace zones” by the police and the military.

The MILF’s two compacts with the national government, the 2012 Framework Agreement on Bangsamoro and, subsequently, the 2014 Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro, a product of 22 years of peace talks, led to the creation in 2019 of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, replacing the then 27-year less empowered Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Officials of peace advocacy groups who attended the oath-taking ceremony told reporters that with Mastura and Midtimbang now leading the provincial governments of Maguindanao del Norte and Maguindanao del Sur, respectively, both provinces are expected to become strongholds of the MILF-led UBJP.

Mastura and his running-mate during the May 12 electoral exercise, the now vice governor-elect Marshall Sinsuat, had separately told reporters that they shall embark on programs that can help boost the religious and political solidarity of Muslims, Christian and non-Moro indigenous communities in Maguindanao del Norte.

“We shall also focus on socio-economic programs and on possible enactment of provincial laws that can help hasten the improvement of the business climate in our province,” Mastura said.