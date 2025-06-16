^

Nation

Father’s Day turns tragic: House employee shot dead at daughter's birthday celeb

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 12:55pm
Fatherâ€™s Day turns tragic: House employee shot dead at daughter's birthday celeb
Police respond to the scene where a House employee was shot dead inside a gated subdivision in Quezon City on June 15, 2025.
QCPD

MANILA, Philippines — What was meant to be a day of celebration turned deadly when a 63-year-old House of Representatives employee was shot dead during his daughter’s birthday party on Sunday, June 15. 

According to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the man killed on Father’s Day was Director Mauricio “Morrie” Pulhin, the technical staff chief of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Pulhin was gunned down by two unidentified suspects at around 2:55 p.m. inside a gated subdivision in Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City.

The Quezon City Police District said in a statement on Monday, June 16, that the suspects were motorcycle-riding assailants who shot Pulhin at close range at the venue of his daughter’s birthday celebration. 

They also fired at the subdivision’s security guard during their escape. 

After sustaining a gunshot wound, Pulhin was rushed to FEU-NRMF Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Probe underway. The QCPD has already formed a special investigation team to identify and arrest the suspects, with witness interviews underway and leads being actively pursued, police said.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay, 2nd District) mourned Pulhin’s death, condemned the fatal shooting and urged authorities to deliver justice.

“Director Pulhin’s murder was shocking in its brazenness; he was shot in front of his family, in his gated neighborhood. This heinous act must be condemned and its perpetrators brought to justice at once,” he said in a statement.  

Tribute. Romualdez also expressed outrage over Pulhin’s killing. Paying tribute to the House employee, he described him as a “long-serving and dedicated public servant” who embodied professionalism and integrity, earning the deep respect of his colleagues and superiors.  

“We condemn this brutal act of violence in the strongest possible terms,” Romualdez said. 

The House speaker called on law enforcement to carry out a swift and impartial investigation that considers all potential motives, including Pulhin’s professional affiliations.

Romualdez offered his condolences to Pulhin’s family and said he stands with the House Secretariat in their grief and anger.

“Let us channel that into vigilance, unity, and an unwavering demand for justice — not only for Director Pulhin, but for every Filipino who falls victim to senseless violence,” he added. 

“This crime must not go unanswered. Justice must prevail,” Romualdez said. 

The QCPD urged those who may have information about the case to come forward by reporting to the nearest station or calling the Philippine National Police at 911, QC Helpline at 122, or +63 917 840 3925.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MOTORCYCLE RIDING IN TANDEM

QUEZON CITY
