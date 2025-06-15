Mom, daughter killed in Zamboanga del Sur gun attack

The 50-year-old mother employed in a local government unit and her daughter gunmen ambushed in Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur died instantly from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Gunmen killed a local government employee and her 20-year-old daughter in an ambush in Barangay Kauswagan in Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur on Sunday morning, June 15.

Officials of the Dimataling Municipal Police Station and local executives told reporters at noon Sunday that Vangie Tabunda, 50, and her 20-year-old daughter, Thea, both died immediately from bullet wounds sustained in the attack.

Tabunda was a cooperatives development specialist in one of the municipal governments in Zamboanga Sibugay province, according to police investigators.

Tabunda and her daughter were together in a trike, out to attend a Sunday mass in a church in nearby Pitogo town in Zamboanga del Sur, when armed men blocked their route and opened fire, killing them both instantly.

Their killers managed to escape before responding barangay officials and volunteer community watchmen could reach the area where they got waylaid by gunmen armed with pistols.