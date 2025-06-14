Wanted regional NPA leaders, followers arrested in Agusan del Sur

The two regional officials of the New People's Army and their companions arrested in joint military-police operations in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur are now detained, awaiting litigation of their criminal cases pending in different courts in Regions 10, 11, and 13.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Soldiers and policemen had arrested a regional official of the now apparently weakened New People’s Army and seven others in a joint operation in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur on Friday, June 13.

Charisse Bernadine Bañez, secretary of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee of the New People’s Army, long wanted for high-profile criminal cases pending in different courts, and her companions, Ronnie Igloria, a self-styled vice commander of the SMRC, Louvaine Erika Espina, Sinag Lugsi, Larry Montero, Daryl Man-Inday, Arjie Guino Dadizon and Grace Niknik Man-aning, are now in the joint custody of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division and the Police Regional Office-13.

They were cornered and immediately detained by combined personnel of units under the 10th ID and operatives from PRO-13 in separate raids in Barangays Bunawan Brooke and San Teodoro in Bunawan, an operation assisted by local executives and former NPA commanders who had surrendered and pledged allegiance to the government in recent years.

“Their arrest is a victory of the government against their terrorist group. It was achieved via the cooperation of the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police,” Hambala said.

Hambala told reporters that he and his subordinate-officers in their division headquarters in Mawab, Davao de Oro are grateful to PRO-13’s regional director, Brig Gen. Christopher Abrahano, for having supported extensively their efforts of locating Bañez and Igloria in Bunawan.

“Part of the credit for this feat goes to PRO-13, the Agusan Del Sur Provincial Police Office and all the municipal and provincial officials in Agusan del Sur,” Hambala said.