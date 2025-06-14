^

Nation

Wanted regional NPA leaders, followers arrested in Agusan del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 5:32pm
Wanted regional NPA leaders, followers arrested in Agusan del Sur
The two regional officials of the New People's Army and their companions arrested in joint military-police operations in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur are now detained, awaiting litigation of their criminal cases pending in different courts in Regions 10, 11, and 13.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Soldiers and policemen had arrested a regional official of the now apparently weakened New People’s Army and seven others in a joint operation in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur on Friday, June 13.

Charisse Bernadine Bañez, secretary of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee of the New People’s Army, long wanted for high-profile criminal cases pending in different courts, and her companions, Ronnie Igloria, a self-styled vice commander of the SMRC, Louvaine Erika Espina, Sinag Lugsi, Larry Montero, Daryl Man-Inday, Arjie Guino Dadizon and Grace Niknik Man-aning, are now in the joint custody of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division and the Police Regional Office-13.

They were cornered and immediately detained by combined personnel of units under the 10th ID and operatives from PRO-13 in separate raids in Barangays Bunawan Brooke and San Teodoro in Bunawan, an operation assisted by local executives and former NPA commanders who had surrendered and pledged allegiance to the government in recent years.

“Their arrest is a victory of the government against their terrorist group. It was achieved via the cooperation of the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police,” Hambala said.

Hambala told reporters that he and his subordinate-officers in their division headquarters in Mawab, Davao de Oro are grateful to PRO-13’s regional director, Brig Gen. Christopher Abrahano, for having supported extensively their efforts of locating Bañez and Igloria in Bunawan.

“Part of the credit for this feat goes to PRO-13, the Agusan Del Sur Provincial Police Office and all the municipal and provincial officials in Agusan del Sur,” Hambala said.

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

By Alexis Romero | 4 days ago
 Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring holidays in four localities.
Nation
fbtw
EPD deploys over 500 cops for &lsquo;Oplan Balik Eskwela&rsquo;

EPD deploys over 500 cops for ‘Oplan Balik Eskwela’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
The Eastern Police District (EPD), which services Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina and San Juan, has deployed more than 500 police...
Nation
fbtw
PNP gets leads on Bantag&rsquo;s whereabouts

PNP gets leads on Bantag’s whereabouts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 days ago
The Philippine National Police has pinpointed where former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is hiding.
Nation
fbtw
Cebu&rsquo;s Garcia cited for indirect contempt

Cebu’s Garcia cited for indirect contempt

By Daphne Galvez | 19 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has cited outgoing Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia for indirect contempt for allegedly defying a suspension...
Nation
fbtw
Monsoon, LPA kill 3, displace thousands

Monsoon, LPA kill 3, displace thousands

By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
Three people drowned in floodwaters spawned by the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area (LPA) in Balingasag, Misamis...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Public assured of HIV test confidentiality

Public assured of HIV test confidentiality

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National AIDS Council or PNAC has assured people who want to avail themselves of the government’s free...
Nation
fbtw

LTFRB summons bus firm over PWD assault video

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
Following a viral video showing a person with disability being assaulted in a Precious Grace bus plying the EDSA busway, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has ordered the bus firm to...
Nation
fbtw
Licenses of 3 Florida bus drivers revoked for speeding

Licenses of 3 Florida bus drivers revoked for speeding

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has revoked the licenses of three bus drivers of GV Florida Transport Inc. due to...
Nation
fbtw
Torre defers deactivation of area police commands

Torre defers deactivation of area police commands

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police officials and personnel assigned in five area police commands will remain in their posts as Philippine National Police...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with