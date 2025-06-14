P9.3-M worth of shabu seized in 2 Central Mindanao stings

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Non-uniformed policemen seized P9.3 million worth of shabu from two peddlers arrested in separate operations in two towns in Central Mindanao on Friday, June 13.

The first to fall in the two police anti-narcotics stings is the 30-year-old Usi Makasasa, who was arrested by agents of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office-12 after they have seized from him P7.1 million worth of shabu during a tradeoff in Polomolok, South Cotabato before dawn Friday.

Police Brig. Gen. Arnold Ardiente, director of PRO-12, and the acting chief of their RDEU, Major Dave Abarra, separately confirmed to reporters on Saturday, June 14, that Makasasa, a resident of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, is now locked in a police detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ardiente said he is thankful to the confidential informants who provided information about the suspect’s large-scale drug peddling activities, enabling anti-narcotics agents from PRO-12, the South Cotabato Provincial Police Office and the Polomolok Municipal Police Station to plan the operation that resulted in the confiscation from him of P7.1 million worth of shabu.

Policemen in Buldon, a hinterland town in Maguindanao del Norte in the Bangsamoro Region, had also busted at noon Friday a female shabu dealer, Saima Guialoden Mundas, 32, in an entrapment operation in the municipality.

Personnel of different units under the PRO-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region and the Matanog Police Station immediately frisked and cuffed her after selling to them P2.2 million worth of shabu in a secluded area in Buldon, one of the 12 towns in Maguindanao del Norte.

The director of PRO-BAR, Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, said on Saturday that the operation that resulted in the arrest of Mundas was premised on reports by residents of Buldon, among them members of the Islamic religious community in the municipality, about her trading of narcotics to local buyers.