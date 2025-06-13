18 injured in 3-vehicle collision in South Cotabato

COTABATO CITY — Eighteen individuals were hurt in a road accident involving three vehicles in Barangay Klinan in Polomolok, South Cotabato, on Thursday morning, June 12.

Officials of the Polomolok Municipal Police Station and local executives told reporters on Friday, June 13, that the injured individuals were in a Nissan passenger van that figured in the accident.

According to police and barangay officials, the crash was caused by the driver of the Nissan van, identified as Roger Montecalbo.

Montecalbo’s speeding van, which was carrying several passengers, first rear-ended a Fuso Canter truck driven by Arnel Ramos along a stretch of highway in Barangay Klinan, Polomolok.

Following the initial impact, the van veered into the opposite lane and crashed into a Subaru driven by Ronald Vasquez.

All 17 passengers of the van and Montecalbo were hurt in the accident, the local police reported.

Policemen and personnel of the Polomolok Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately transported them to a hospital for treatment.