Cops seize 1 kilo shabu in Marawi City operation

The shabu trafficker entrapped by policemen in Marawi City (third from right) is now detained, awaiting prosecution.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Policemen seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from a peddler entrapped in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur province at almost midnight Tuesday, June 10.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters on Thursday, June12, that the male suspect is now locked in a detention facility, charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Macapaz said the suspect was immediately arrested by plainclothes personnel of different units of PRO-BAR after selling to them a kilo of shabu, costing P6.8 million during an entrapment operation in Marawi City, laid with the support of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr.

The Lanao del Sur Provincial Office stated, in a report to Macapaz, that the police team that busted the suspect also impounded his motorcycle that he used in distributing shabu to contacts in Marawi City and in nearby towns.

Macapaz said police intelligence agents and local officials are cooperating in identifying the accomplices of the suspects in Marawi City and in towns in Lanao del Sur, one of the five provinces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.