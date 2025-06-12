^

Nation

Mindanao firm cited for environment-protection thrusts

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 5:43pm
Mindanao firm cited for environment-protection thrusts
The Gawad Kalikasan Award for the private company that the government had contracted to operate soon the Tampakan Copper-Gold Project on South Cotabato was received by its officials during a symbolic rite in Koronadal City last week.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A private company in South Cotabato had received a special award for having facilitated, along with the Blaan communities and local executives, the propagation of 1.6 million tree seedlings in four towns since 2017.

The lawyer Felix Alicer, regional executive director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-12, told reporters on Thursday, June 12, that the Sagittarius Mines Incorporated received the award last week during the 2nd Gawad Kalikasan ceremony at the Dream Weavers Hotel in Koronadal City in South Cotabato province.

Alicer said the mining firm, most known in Region 12 by its acronym SMI, is a staunch supporter of the DENR-12’s environment-protection thrusts in Central Mindanao.

He said the Gawad Kalikasan award for SMI was together received by its chief geologist, Willam Domasig, Joseph Palanca, corporate communications superintendent, and Abner Mendoza, Jr., public information specialist.

The SMI was contracted by the national government to operate, possibly starting 2027, the Tampakan Copper-Gold Project, encompassing Blaan tribal domains in four adjoining towns, Tampakan in South Cotabato, Columbio in Sultan Kudarat, Malungon in Sarangani and Kiblawan in Davao del Sur.

The Blaan tribal councils in Tampakan and in the three other towns that the project shall cover had provided the DENR-12 with a written free and prior consent for the upcoming mining venture.

“The conservation and management of natural resources cannot be done by us alone. It must be a collective effort by the local communities,” Alicer said.

Local officials, among them Vice Mayor Bai Naila Mamalinta of Columbio, Mayor Maria Theresa Constantino of Malungon, Mayor Joel Calma of Kiblawan and Domingo Collado, an appointed representative of the Blaans to the municipal council of Tampakan, separately confirmed on Thursday that their local governments units, the local communities and the SMI had planted no less than 1.6 million forest trees in their municipalities in the past eight years.

The four officials were quoted in radio reports as saying that their collective feat was achieved despite the SMI’s not even having mined for copper and gold yet in Tampakan town since the firm’s inception in South Cotabato about two decades ago.

“Let the award for the SMI be a reminder that our pursuit of excellence in responsible mining should be a continuing community effort, meant to empower more people and ensure that the future generations shall have a thriving, sound environment,” Alicer said.

He said officials of the DENR-12 and its personnel in South Cotabato are also aware that the  ethnic Blaans in the areas that the Tampakan Copper-Gold Project shall cover and the SMI had also initiated, in recent years, a series of river clean-up activities in Tampakan, only about 16 kilometers from Koronadal City where Region 12’s capitol is located.

DENR

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
 Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring holidays in four localities.
Nation
fbtw
Get tested for HIV, PhilHealth members urged

Get tested for HIV, PhilHealth members urged

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Amid the surging cases of human immunodeficiency virus, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is encouraging PhilHealth members...
Nation
fbtw
Viado welcomes corruption probe

Viado welcomes corruption probe

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ order to look into corruption allegations...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Siquijor power woe solution out in 6 months&rsquo;

‘Siquijor power woe solution out in 6 months’

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The government aims to come up with a long-term solution to Siquijor’s power woes within six months, President Marcos...
Nation
fbtw

Eastern Visayas under state of calamity

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has declared a state of calamity in Eastern Visayas to fast-track the rehabilitation of San Juanico Bridge and mitigate the impact of the repair on economic activities and on the mobility of the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teves transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa jail

Teves transferred to Camp Bagong Diwa jail

By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
A Manila court has ordered the transfer of expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. to the Metro Manila District...
Nation
fbtw
More medicines exempted from VAT

More medicines exempted from VAT

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue  has issued an updated list of medicines that are exempt from the 12-percent value-added...
Nation
fbtw

2 cops axed over road rage assault on traffic enforcer

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Two Manila police officers involved in a road rage incident in Valenzuela have been ordered dismissed from service by the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) of the city government.
Nation
fbtw
Hijos to consult lawyers on Pura Luka acquittal

Hijos to consult lawyers on Pura Luka acquittal

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Devotees of the Black Nazarene will seek the advice of priests and lawyers if they should elevate to the Court of Appeals...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with