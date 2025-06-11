'Free WiFi For All' program launched in Tawi-Tawi

MANILA, Philippines — In a major push to expand digital connectivity across underserved communities, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) rolled out the “Free WiFi For All” program in Tawi-Tawi.

The DICT has partnered with the Bangsamoro Ministry of Transport and Communications in launching the WiFi connectivity in line with the President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s mandate for the agency to spearhead the country’s digital transformation.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the two agencies on Tuesday, June 10, during the Tawi-Tawi leg of the Digital Bayanihan Roadshow, held at the Mindanao State University, Tawi-Tawi College in Bongao.

The agreement was aimed at enhancing digital connectivity across the Bansamoro region, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas that have remained unserved by internet services for decades.

According to DICT officials, this collaboration represents a crucial step toward achieving a more inclusive, accessible, and faster internet connection for all Filipinos, including those in the remote islands of Tawi-Tawi.

The initiative is in line with the Marcos administration’s goal to move the country forward using digital technologies.

DICT Undersecretary Paul Joseph Mercado delivered the message on behalf of Secretary Henry Aguda, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to driving genuine development through technology and the principles of “Digital Bayanihan” — a movement ensuring that no individual or region is left behind in the country’s digital transformation.

“Without connectivity, technologies won’t work properly. That is why our agency’s mission is clear: to bring connectivity to every corner of the nation,” Mercado stated.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao Transport Minister Paisalin Tago, for his part, highlighted the broader impact of the initiative on the daily lives of the people of Tawi-Tawi and nearby communities.

“Today is not just the signing of a document — it is the sealing of a shared vision. A vision where the digital future reaches every corner of our region. It is about opening new doors for education, economic development, public service delivery, and inclusive governance,” Tago stressed.

DICT Assistant Secretary Philip Varilla also outlined ongoing and upcoming programs in Tawi-Tawi. He noted that the Free Wi-Fi initiative has already been implemented in parts of Basilan and Sulu, and is now expanding into Tawi-Tawi.

He further disclosed that the DICT is in coordination with Japan to develop a wireless backbone network from Zamboanga to Tawi-Tawi, aimed at strengthening the country’s broadband infrastructure.

The initiative is part of the broader Digital Bayanihan project of the DICT, which also includes the Bayanihan SIM Project, National Broadband Program and other digital inclusion efforts. These are programs that have been spearheaded by the President in line with the administration's mission for digital inclusivity and are now being rolled out through the DICT.