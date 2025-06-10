Manila court acquits drag artist Pura Luka Vega in â€˜Ama Naminâ€™ controversy

Manila court acquits drag artist Pura Luka Vega in ‘Ama Namin’ controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Drag performer Amadeus Fernando Pagente has been acquitted by a Manila court in the case concerning his controversial performance featuring the Catholic mass song "Ama Namin."

In a decision dated June 10, 2025, Manila RTC Branch 184 stated that the prosecution failed to meet the quantum of proof required in criminal cases to convict Pagente, who is popularly known as “Pura Luka Vega.”

“The Court takes this opportunity to remind Pura Luka to be circumspect in his choice of medium or subject of his performances as a drag artist taking into account the society he belongs to,” the court said.

“It is basic in the concept of social coexistence. This is not to curtail his freedom or rights nor to regulate his acts to belong to a presumed majority but more to be compassionate on the community as a whole, especially with the accessibility of social media which makes it easy to record, upload and circulate materials which are readily available for consumption of the public,” it added.

The court found the prosecution failed to demonstrate which specific laws, public order, morals, good customs, policies, or lawful orders Pagente violated by impersonating and dancing to the tune of the Lord's Prayer.

“Thus, accused cannot be held liable for violation of Article 201 paragraph 2(b)(5) of the RPC. In sum, Pura Luka's performance may be disrespectful and offensive, but the prosecution fell short of proof that the same is unlawful under Article 201,” the court’s order read.

With his acquittal, the court also ordered the court to release the P72,000 bond posted by Pagente for his provisional liberty.

Pagente was accused of violating Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Article 201 punishes “immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions and indecent shows.”

The case was filed by the Hijos Del Nazareno, devotees of the Black Nazarene, due to Pagente’s performance of the tune "Ama namin" while dressed in the likeness of Jesus Christ back in July 2023.

Pagente's performance also resulted in some provinces and cities declaring them "persona non grata."