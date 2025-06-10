Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license

Screengrab of a viral video where GV Florida Bus Transport, Inc.'s buses were found speeding like sports cars at a national highway in Cayagan on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen buses of GV Florida Bus Transport, Inc. were suspended by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon for endangering commuters, with drivers reportedly operating like sports cars on the road.

The move came after footage of the buses speeding through a major highway in Cagayan went viral online on June 8.

“Paano kung may namatay doon?” Dizon said at a press briefing on Tuesday, June 10. “Kala ko ginawa nilang sports car ang mga bus nila.”

(What if someone had died because of that? I thought they turned their buses into sports cars.)

Suspensions. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), under Dizon’s orders, suspended the franchise of GV Florida Bus Transport’s 15 buses for 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) suspended the license of the involved drivers for 90 days. They will undergo mandatory drug testing after.

The suspended buses will be pulled off the roads, particularly those serving the Sta. Ana to Sampaloc route in Cagayan and the Baguio to Apayao route.

Apology not enough. Although no accident occurred, and no one was hurt, Dizon said the company’s public apology was insufficient given the risk it posed to commuters and other motorists.

“I saw the statement and apology of the Florida Bus Co. and I'm telling them now: apology not accepted,” Dizon said.

The bus company said the actions of the speeding drivers do not reflect its values and standards, adding that it is currently addressing the matter internally.

“We assure the public that the safety and well-being of our passengers [are] our top priority,” GV Florida Transport said.

Dizon warned other public utility vehicle companies that the agency is strictly enforcing the president’s directive of zero tolerance for reckless driving.

Those who fail to take it seriously, he said, will face severe consequences.

"Sa mga driver ng bus na iyon, mahirap mawalan ng trabaho ngayon. Pero dahil sa kalokohan na ginawa ninyo, 90 days wala kayong trabaho,” Dizon said.

(To the drivers of those buses, I know it’s hard to lose a job these days. But because of your reckless actions, you’re out of work for 90 days.)

Should the agency catch the suspended drivers behind the wheel again, Dizon said, the consequences will be severe.

Crackdown on reckless driving. The DOTr has been cracking down on vehicles and bus companies that endanger the safety of passengers and other motorists.

An earlier case involved a Solid North bus that crashed into several vehicles at the SCTEX toll plaza in May, killing at least 10 people. The LTO permanently revoked its license.

Soon afterward, a separate incident saw a speeding sports utility vehicle plow into the entrance of NAIA, killing a child and an adult.

These cases prompted the DOTr to order mandatory drug testing for PUV drivers involved in crashes.