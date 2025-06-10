^

Nation

Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 5:33pm
Speeding like sports cars? DOTr suspends franchise of viral buses, drivers' license
Screengrab of a viral video where GV Florida Bus Transport, Inc.'s buses were found speeding like sports cars at a national highway in Cayagan on Sunday, June 8, 2025.
DOTr via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen buses of GV Florida Bus Transport, Inc. were suspended by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon for endangering commuters, with drivers reportedly operating like sports cars on the road.

The move came after footage of the buses speeding through a major highway in Cagayan went viral online on June 8.

“Paano kung may namatay doon?” Dizon said at a press briefing on Tuesday, June 10. “Kala ko ginawa nilang sports car ang mga bus nila.”

(What if someone had died because of that? I thought they turned their buses into sports cars.)

Suspensions. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), under Dizon’s orders, suspended the franchise of GV Florida Bus Transport’s 15 buses for 30 days.  

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) suspended the license of the involved drivers for 90 days. They will undergo mandatory drug testing after. 

The suspended buses will be pulled off the roads, particularly those serving the Sta. Ana to Sampaloc route in Cagayan and the Baguio to Apayao route.

Apology not enough. Although no accident occurred, and no one was hurt, Dizon said the company’s public apology was insufficient given the risk it posed to commuters and other motorists.

“I saw the statement and apology of the Florida Bus Co. and I'm telling them now: apology not accepted,” Dizon said. 

The bus company said the actions of the speeding drivers do not reflect its values and standards, adding that it is currently addressing the matter internally.

“We assure the public that the safety and well-being of our passengers [are] our top priority,” GV Florida Transport said. 

Dizon warned other public utility vehicle companies that the agency is strictly enforcing the president’s directive of zero tolerance for reckless driving. 

Those who fail to take it seriously, he said, will face severe consequences.

"Sa mga driver ng bus na iyon, mahirap mawalan ng trabaho ngayon. Pero dahil sa kalokohan na ginawa ninyo, 90 days wala kayong trabaho,” Dizon said. 

(To the drivers of those buses, I know it’s hard to lose a job these days. But because of your reckless actions, you’re out of work for 90 days.)

Should the agency catch the suspended drivers behind the wheel again, Dizon said, the consequences will be severe.

Crackdown on reckless driving. The DOTr has been cracking down on vehicles and bus companies that endanger the safety of passengers and other motorists.

An earlier case involved a Solid North bus that crashed into several vehicles at the SCTEX toll plaza in May, killing at least 10 people. The LTO permanently revoked its license.

Soon afterward, a separate incident saw a speeding sports utility vehicle plow into the entrance of NAIA, killing a child and an adult. 

These cases prompted the DOTr to order mandatory drug testing for PUV drivers involved in crashes.  

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DRIVER'S LICENSE

LTFRB

LTO

RECKLESS DRIVING

VINCE DIZON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City offers free Japanese classes

Quezon City offers free Japanese classes

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
The Quezon City government will again offer free online basic Japanese language classes as part of its program on cross-cultural...
Nation
fbtw
P816 million shabu seized in Pasig

P816 million shabu seized in Pasig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
An estimated 120 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P816 million were found in Pasig City on Sunday,...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec: All systems go for BSKE

Comelec: All systems go for BSKE

By Gilbert Bayoran | 18 hours ago
With 55 percent of the preparations already complete, the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Dec. 1 is a...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO deploys 5,344 cops for school opening

NCRPO deploys 5,344 cops for school opening

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Over 5,000 police officers will be deployed in Metro Manila as students and teachers return to school on June 16.
Nation
fbtw
Total shabu packs recovered from Ilocos Sur waters rises to 34

Total shabu packs recovered from Ilocos Sur waters rises to 34

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Fished-out crystal meth in plastic packaging labeled “Freeze-dried Durian” has now totaled 34 packs.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
8 Taguig cops in warrantless search sacked

8 Taguig cops in warrantless search sacked

By EJ Macababbad | 18 hours ago
Eight of the 10 Taguig police officers who were relieved in February due to a warrantless search that went viral on social...
Nation
fbtw
Floating shabu value breaches P6 billion

Floating shabu value breaches P6 billion

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The value of shabu found floating in Philippine waters, mostly off Pangasinan and Bataan, breached the P6-billion mark on...
Nation
fbtw
Davao continues mpox monitoring

Davao continues mpox monitoring

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
After the discharge of four of seven mpox patients here, the city health office is increasing its contact tracing and monitoring...
Nation
fbtw
LTO, NBI raid illegal auto shop in Cebu

LTO, NBI raid illegal auto shop in Cebu

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
A multi-agency raid on an auto shop in Talisay City, Cebu yesterday led to the confiscation of at least 65 right-hand-drive...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with