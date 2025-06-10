Davao continues mpox monitoring

Dr. Sofia Corazon Zafra, the city health office’s Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases program manager, said 35 of the 49 identified contacts have completed the 21-day monitoring period without showing any symptom of mpox.

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — After the discharge of four of seven mpox patients here, the city health office is increasing its contact tracing and monitoring efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr. Sofia Corazon Zafra, the city health office’s Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases program manager, said 35 of the 49 identified contacts have completed the 21-day monitoring period without showing any symptom of mpox.

The remaining 14 contacts are still under observation, she added.

Farrah Mae Clamor, City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit head, said the four patients discharged earlier have recovered and are no longer infectious, although there is a possibility of recurrence if they are exposed anew to the virus.