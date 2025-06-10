Comelec: All systems go for BSKE

Comelec Chairman George Garcia, who is in Negros Island Region for a four-day post-election assessment, disclosed yesterday that it’s “all systems go” for the village and youth polls as “there is no indication from Congress that it will postpone” the BSKE.

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — With 55 percent of the preparations already complete, the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on Dec. 1 is a go, the Commission on Elections said.

Garcia said the BSKE will be conducted manually on Dec. 1, or about a month after the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in October.

“Without preempting the action of Congress, I honestly believe that the BSKE will proceed as scheduled,” Garcia said.

The Comelec has set the voter registration for the BSKE on July 1 to 11, with the filing of certificates of candidacy slated from Oct. 1 to 7.

The campaign period is scheduled from Nov. 25 to 29.

While local officials are allowed to campaign for their bets, Garcia said they are not allowed to use municipal or city resources.

The Comelec expects about one million new voters who will register for the 2025 BSKE.