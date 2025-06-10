LTO, NBI raid illegal auto shop in Cebu

Vigor Mendoza II, Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief, said the raid was launched after verified intelligence reports showed the shop was operating illegally.

MANILA, Philippines — A multi-agency raid on an auto shop in Talisay City, Cebu yesterday led to the confiscation of at least 65 right-hand-drive vehicles illegally brought into the country.

A Peruvian woman, said to be the shop’s operator, was arrested during the operation.

The raid in Talisay follows a series of similar operations in recent weeks.

Last month, the LTO discovered a store in Quezon City involved in the sale of right-hand-drive vehicles. This was followed by raids on three auto shops in Davao, which led to the seizure of over 40 additional units.

“These stores appear to be all connected,” Mendoza said, noting that the illegal activities are reportedly operated by at least one foreigner.

Preliminary findings suggest that the vehicles were imported and then assembled in the Philippines before being sold.

Mendoza said they are also investigating an LTO office in Mindanao for facilitating the registration of the illegally assembled units.

“All of them will be held accountable,” Mendoza said.

The raid in Talisay was conducted by teams of the National Bureau of Investigation and Office of the Special Envoy on Transnational Crimes.