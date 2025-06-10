Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring holidays in four localities.

Proclamation 915 declared June 21 a special non-working day in Maasim, Sarangani in celebration of its 56th founding anniversary and the 18th Kestebeng Festival.

Proclamation 914 declared June 26 a holiday in San Isidro, Davao del Norte to allow its residents to participate in the 21st Araw ng San Isidro.

The Palace also issued Proclamation 913, which declared June 18 a special non-working day in New Bataan, Davao de Oro to mark its founding anniversary, and Proclamation 912, which declared June 16 a holiday in Iligan City to celebrate its 75th charter anniversary.