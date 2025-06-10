^

Nation

1 drown, 8 rescued in Palawan boat mishap

John Unson - The Philippine Star
June 10, 2025 | 12:00am
1 drown, 8 rescued in Palawan boat mishap
Rescuers promptly brought the body of the passenger who died in the sea mishap in Balabac, Palawan, on June 8, 2025, to a mortuary.
Photo from Philippine Coast Guard Balabac Station

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Rescuers recovered a dead woman and rescued eight others after a small boat sank off Balabac town in Palawan on Sunday.

Ensign Mark Joseph Bajao, Philippine Coast Guard acting Balabac station chief, said yesterday that the boat was overturned by waves between Sitio Matangguli and Canibungan Island.

Rescuers are still looking for two other missing passengers.

Bajao said the rescued people, which include crewmen, were bound for Malaysia.

He believes that the passengers were victims of human trafficking, duped by illegal recruiters and promised high-paying jobs in the neighboring country.

