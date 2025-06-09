^

Nation

Total shabu packs recovered from Ilocos Sur waters rises to 34

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 7:12pm
Total shabu packs recovered from Ilocos Sur waters rises to 34
Three sacks of suspected shabu were turned over by fishermen in Pangasinan and Ilocos to authorities over the weekend as an anti-narcotics agent, above, sorts out the contents, in these photos posted by the Philippine Coast Guard on its Facebook page yesterday.

BAGUIO CITY — Fished-out crystal meth in plastic packaging labeled “Freeze-dried Durian” has now totaled 34 packs.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Ilocos Region spokesperson Rio Maripie de Guzman said the number has risen from 25 packs on Sunday, June 8, as retrieval operations and turn-overs from local fishermen continue.

She said the exact value is still being determined, though authorities estimate that each pack weighs about a kilo.

On Saturday afternoon, June 7, Ilocos Sur police reported that two fishermen turned over 25 packs to Sta. Cruz town police. The packs were reportedly found 30 nautical miles from the shore.

The fishermen, both from Brgy. Mantanas, Sta. Cruz, brought the packs ashore, three were already melted, while the remaining 22 packs were intact.

The 25 packs, estimated at 25 kilos, were valued by the Dangerous Drugs Board at about P149.6 million (P5.984 million per kilo), making the total haul worth around P203.5 million as of Monday, June 9.

The Coast Guard District North Western Luzon said a northward drift of illegal drugs is possible, as fishermen in Pangasinan also recovered nearly P4 billion worth of shabu in plastic packaging last Friday, June 6.

ILOCOS SUR

PDEA
