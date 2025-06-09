P23 million worth of marijuana, shabu seized in Davao City

Officials from the National Bureau of Investigation-11 estimated the value of the marijuana and shabu seized during an anti-narcotics operation in Cabantian, Davao City, on June 8, 2025, at P23 million.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation seized P23 million worth of dried marijuana and shabu from a house in a subdivision in Cabantian, Davao City, on Sunday, June 8.

Lawyer Arcelito Albao, director of the NBI’s Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-11), along with his agents, discovered the shabu and dried marijuana inside a house in Emily Homes, Cabantian, Davao City, during a raid on Sunday morning.

In a report released to media outlets in Mindanao, NBI-11 stated that Albao’s team found P5.8 million worth of dried marijuana and P17.3 million worth of shabu during an extensive search of the house, conducted with support from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-11 and the Police Regional Office-11.

Radio reports on Monday morning stated that the operation that resulted in the confiscation of shabu and marijuana stored in a house in Emily Homes was premised on tips by confidential informants who found out that its occupants, pretending as dealers of food supplies, were distributors of narcotics and have contacts in different areas in Davao City.

The occupants of the house were reportedly out when NBI-11 officials and agents arrived to search for shabu and marijuana in their rooms.

Radio reports also stated that the NBI-11 operation, which led to the confiscation of P23 million worth of marijuana and shabu from a house in Emily Homes, was prompted by reports from the house’s caretakers and neighbors about the suspicious activities of its occupants. Their identities have been withheld pending the filing of criminal charges.