^

Nation

P23 million worth of marijuana, shabu seized in Davao City

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 6:58pm
P23 million worth of marijuana, shabu seized in Davao City
Officials from the National Bureau of Investigation-11 estimated the value of the marijuana and shabu seized during an anti-narcotics operation in Cabantian, Davao City, on June 8, 2025, at P23 million.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation seized P23 million worth of dried marijuana and shabu from a house in a subdivision in Cabantian, Davao City, on Sunday, June 8.

Lawyer Arcelito Albao, director of the NBI’s Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-11), along with his agents, discovered the shabu and dried marijuana inside a house in Emily Homes, Cabantian, Davao City, during a raid on Sunday morning.

In a report released to media outlets in Mindanao, NBI-11 stated that Albao’s team found P5.8 million worth of dried marijuana and P17.3 million worth of shabu during an extensive search of the house, conducted with support from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-11 and the Police Regional Office-11.

Radio reports on Monday morning stated that the operation that resulted in the confiscation of shabu and marijuana stored in a house in Emily Homes was premised on tips by confidential informants who found out that its occupants, pretending as dealers of food supplies, were distributors of narcotics and have contacts in different areas in Davao City.

The occupants of the house were reportedly out when NBI-11 officials and agents arrived to search for shabu and marijuana in their rooms.

Radio reports also stated that the NBI-11 operation, which led to the confiscation of P23 million worth of marijuana and shabu from a house in Emily Homes, was prompted by reports from the house’s caretakers and neighbors about the suspicious activities of its occupants. Their identities have been withheld pending the filing of criminal charges.

NBI

PDEA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
115 foreigners deported

115 foreigners deported

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Up to 115 foreigners were deported in the first week of June by the Bureau of Immigration. 
Nation
fbtw
LTO summons 205 driving schools

LTO summons 205 driving schools

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office has issued show-cause orders to 205 driving schools for multiple violations, including tampering...
Nation
fbtw
Speaker&rsquo;s wife denies interest in Cebu politics

Speaker’s wife denies interest in Cebu politics

By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
The congresswoman-wife of Speaker Martin Romualdez made it clear over the weekend that she is “not seeking a local position”...
Nation
fbtw
DHSUD mulls housing rental at UP Diliman

DHSUD mulls housing rental at UP Diliman

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
To provide housing at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, the Department of Human Settlements...
Nation
fbtw
Calendar of activities for BARMM polls out

Calendar of activities for BARMM polls out

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the calendar of activities for the holding of the first parliamentary...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP joining Brigada Eskwela this week

PNP joining Brigada Eskwela this week

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) will participate in the Department of Education (DepEd)’s Brigada Eskwela program...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City boosts HIV testing, response

Quezon City boosts HIV testing, response

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
With the reported surge in new human immunodeficiency virus cases across the country, the Quezon City government has committed...
Nation
fbtw
PCG recovers more sacks of shabu in Ilocos

PCG recovers more sacks of shabu in Ilocos

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
The recovery of more sacks of shabu in Ilocos over the weekend suggests that the narcotics, dropped in the country’s...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd pushes learning engagements for students affected by Kanlaon

DepEd pushes learning engagements for students affected by Kanlaon

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
 With classrooms still being used as evacuation centers for people displaced by the continuing unrest of Kanlaon Volcano,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with