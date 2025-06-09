Passenger drowns, 8 rescued in Palawan boat accident

Rescuers promptly brought the body of the passenger who died in the sea mishap in Balabac, Palawan, on June 8, 2025, to a mortuary.

COTABATO CITY — Rescuers recovered a deceased seafarer and saved eight others after their small boat was sunk by big waves a few miles off Balabac, Palawan, on Sunday morning, June 8.

Ensign Mark Joseph Bajao, acting station commander of the Philippine Coast Guard in Balabac, told reporters on Monday, June 9, that strong winds caused waves that overturned the small boat between Sitio Matangguli and Canibungan Island in Balabac.

Radio reports on Monday stated that Bajao and his subordinates, local government emergency responders and barangay officials found the lifeless boat passenger floating in the sea not too distant from where the boat had capsized.

They reportedly transported the eight rescued passengers immediately to the Philippine Coast Guard station in Balabac. Local officials confirmed that some of those rescued were crew members of the sunken boat.

Search and rescue teams continued looking for two other passengers still missing as of Monday noon.

Bajao told radio reporters they suspect the boat’s passengers, headed for Malaysia, might be victims of human trafficking.