Live-in partners die in road accident in Zamboanga City

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 8, 2025 | 6:01pm
The live-in partners, who were riding a motorcycle together, were struck by a speeding car on a busy street in Zamboanga City and died instantly from their injuries.
COTABATO CITY — Two individuals died instantly in a road accident involving their motorcycle and a speeding car in Barangay Talisayan, Zamboanga City, on Sunday afternoon, June 8. 

Local executives and investigators from the Zamboanga City Police Office told reporters that 39-year-old Daniel Antisipado Meralpes and his 40-year-old live-in partner, Robelyn Albofere Catalbas, were riding a motorcycle together when they were struck by a wayward car, reportedly driven by a minor, in Sitio San Ramon, Barangay Talisayan.

Meralpes, a vendor of fried peanuts and white pepper, and Catalbas were on their way to deliver merchandise to a buyer when they were involved in the accident that left them both dead.

Witnesses told police and barangay officials who responded to the scene that the car that struck the couple swerved and caught fire after hitting their motorcycle.

The injured driver was rushed to a hospital by emergency responders.

