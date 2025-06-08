^

Nation

5 drug suspects nabbed in Maguindanao del Norte with help from relatives

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 8, 2025 | 4:29pm
5 drug suspects nabbed in Maguindanao del Norte with help from relatives
The drug suspects were caught in the act of using shabu during a police operation in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte and are now in detention awaiting prosecution.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —It was their relatives and local religious leaders who tipped off authorities.

Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Mapacapaz, director of the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, on Sunday, June 8, said that police officers had arrested five suspected shabu dealers during a pot session in their hideout in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The raid was carried out with the help of the suspects’ relatives and local Muslim preachers who had long been troubled by their illegal activities.

Macapaz said all five suspects, who were caught in the act of using shabu together, will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, with the P10,000 worth of seized shabu to be used as evidence.

The five individuals, John Rodriguez, Hamdan Lumambas, Samsudin Salik, Jaiden Sidek, and their female companion, Yasmin Ventic, were immediately apprehended by personnel of the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station, led by Lt. Col. Esmael Madin, during an operation on Wednesday, June 4, in Barangay Limbo.

All five suspects are known in Sultan Kudarat and in nearby Cotabato City for their shabu peddling activities.

Madin said they raided the hideout of the five suspects after villagers, mostly related to them by blood, reported their suspicious convergence in their den and were subsequently noticed sniffing shabu together.

Elders of the suspects had told reporters that they had advised them many times over to change for good, but they did not listen.

Local officials had said that among the tipsters who led Madin’s team to the lair of the suspects, from where they sold shabu to local contacts, were Muslim preachers supporting their municipal government's anti-narcotics campaign.

