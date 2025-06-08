LTO goes after 160 medical clinics

MANILA, Philippines — After ordering a probe on regional offices that transferred the ownership of vehicles seized in police operations, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) initiated an investigation into 160 accredited medical clinics across the country as reports of medical certificates issued without actual physical examinations surfaced.

According to the LTO, the clinics issued medical certificates, a requirement for securing a driver’s license, without performing physical examinations on applicants.

“It is clear that even without undergoing a check-up at these clinics, as long as you’re willing to pay, you can be issued a medical certificate. This is wrong, and we will make sure we go after them,” said LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II.

He emphasized that the alleged scheme, if proven, poses a serious risk to road safety as the issuance of licenses would not reflect the applicants’ actual medical fitness to drive.

Mendoza ordered LTO regional directors to retrieve all medical certificates issued by the 160 clinics and to require its concerned license holders to justify the validity of their documents.

The show-cause orders will be sent to the clinics this week.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon instructed the LTO to prepare administrative and criminal charges against those involved, including physicians who signed the certificates.

“If evidence warrants, we will revoke the accreditation of these medical clinics and impose a lifetime ban for any transaction with the LTO in the future,” Mendoza said.

Earlier, the LTO initiated an investigation into its district offices allegedly involved in the unauthorized transfer of ownership of at least 40 vehicles seized during police operations.

The Philippine National Police described the practice as technical carnapping.

At least 15 of the transactions occurred in the CARAGA and Cordillera Administrative Region and in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 9, 10 and 11.