^

Nation

LTO goes after 160 medical clinics

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2025 | 12:00am
LTO goes after 160 medical clinics
Photo show of Land Transportation Office.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines — After ordering a probe on regional offices that transferred the ownership of vehicles seized in police operations, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) initiated an investigation into 160 accredited medical clinics across the country as reports of medical certificates issued without actual physical examinations surfaced.

According to the LTO, the clinics issued medical certificates, a requirement for securing a driver’s license, without performing physical examinations on applicants.

“It is clear that even without undergoing a check-up at these clinics, as long as you’re willing to pay, you can be issued a medical certificate. This is wrong, and we will make sure we go after them,” said LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II.

He emphasized that the alleged scheme, if proven, poses a serious risk to road safety as the issuance of licenses would not reflect the applicants’ actual medical fitness to drive.

Mendoza ordered LTO regional directors to retrieve all medical certificates issued by the 160 clinics and to require its concerned license holders to justify the validity of their documents.

The show-cause orders will be sent to the clinics this week.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon instructed the LTO to prepare administrative and criminal charges against those involved, including physicians who signed the certificates.

“If evidence warrants, we will revoke the accreditation of these medical clinics and impose a lifetime ban for any transaction with the LTO in the future,” Mendoza said.

Earlier, the LTO initiated an investigation into its district offices allegedly involved in the unauthorized transfer of ownership of at least 40 vehicles seized during police operations.

The Philippine National Police described the practice as technical carnapping.

At least 15 of the transactions occurred in the CARAGA and Cordillera Administrative Region and in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 9, 10 and 11.

LTO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Couple killed in Bukidnon gun attack

Couple killed in Bukidnon gun attack

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Gunmen killed a couple in an ambush in Barangay Kalasihan in Lantapan, Bukidnon on Friday afternoon, June 6.
Nation
fbtw
PNP gets leads on Bantag&rsquo;s whereabouts

PNP gets leads on Bantag’s whereabouts

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police has pinpointed where former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is hiding.
Nation
fbtw
Pangasinan fishermen turn in nearly P4B worth of shabu

Pangasinan fishermen turn in nearly P4B worth of shabu

By Artemio Dumlao | 6 hours ago
Shabu turned in by Pangasinan fishermen since Thursday has reached P3,997,040,000, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency...
Nation
fbtw

P1.17 billion shabu found floating in Pangasinan

By Cesar Ramirez | 1 day ago
Seven sacks of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P1.17 billion were found floating in three coastal areas in Pangasinan on Thursday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
LTO probes 40 offices over illegal vehicle transfers

LTO probes 40 offices over illegal vehicle transfers

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office  has launched an investigation into 40 of its district offices allegedly involved in unauthorized...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More sacks of shabu found in Pangasinan

More sacks of shabu found in Pangasinan

By Bella Cariaso | 56 minutes ago
The amount of shabu recovered in the waters off Pangasinan has increased to P3.99 billion from P1.17 billion previously after...
Nation
fbtw
Lahar, mud flows hit Kanlaon-affected areas

Lahar, mud flows hit Kanlaon-affected areas

By Gilbert Bayoran | 56 minutes ago
Heavy rain spawned by a low-pressure area and the southwest monsoon sent lahar and mud deposits cascading down the slopes...
Nation
fbtw
Calendar of activities for BARMM polls out

Calendar of activities for BARMM polls out

By Rhodina Villanueva | 56 minutes ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has released the calendar of activities for the holding of the first parliamentary...
Nation
fbtw
June 23 declared holiday in Batac

June 23 declared holiday in Batac

By Helen Flores | 56 minutes ago
Malacañang has declared June 23 a special non-working day in Batac, Ilocos Norte for the celebration of the city’s...
Nation
fbtw
2 elderly die in Cavite fire

2 elderly die in Cavite fire

By Ed Amoroso | 56 minutes ago
Two senior citizens died in a fire that destroyed their house in General Trias, Cavite on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with