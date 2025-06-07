Pangasinan fishermen turn in nearly P4B worth of shabu

In this undated photo shows agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency during an operation.

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Shabu turned in by Pangasinan fishermen since Thursday has reached P3,997,040,000, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

A total of 588 vacuum-sealed transparent plastic packs, weighing approximately 587.8 kilograms, were fished out and surrendered by 29 fishermen to joint operatives of the PDEA, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Navy (PN), and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

As of Friday, 19 turn-ins occurred in the coastal barangays of Dacap Sur, Bani; Boboy, Agno; and Luciente I, Balingasay, and Poblacion — all in Bolinao, Pangasinan.

PDEA Director General, retired Major General and Undersecretary Isagani R. Nerez, said the retrieval operations "highlight the strong inter-agency collaboration and cooperation among law enforcement agencies in protecting the country’s vast and porous coastlines from any threats of drug smuggling and trafficking."

Nerez also cited the support of partner agencies: the PCG under Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan; the PNP under Police General Nicolas Torre III; the Philippine Navy under Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta; and the NBI under Director Jaime Santiago. He also acknowledged assistance from the local governments of Agno, Bani, and Bolinao.

As operations continue, PDEA Region 1 Director Joel Plaza, along with Coast Guard Capt. Mark Larsen Mariano, Navy Commodore Ike Edward De Sagon, NBI Region 1 Director Atty. Joel Tovera, Col. Ariel Capocao of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Lt. Col. Santos Baldovizo of the Regional Maritime Unit 1, and Col. Ricardo David of the Pangasinan Police remain on the ground overseeing the retrieval efforts in the surrounding seas.

Nerez hailed the local fishermen as “true heroes,” saying, “even in their own small ways, they prioritized the safety and well-being of others over their own and stood up for what is right.”

Pangasinan Gov. Ramon Guico III also praised the heroism of the fishermen. “This is a huge victory in the government’s fight against illegal drugs,” he said, while urging authorities to dig deeper into the drug haul and identify those responsible.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., according to Nerez, has ordered the immediate destruction of the recovered illegal drugs.

“These illicit substances must be destroyed once and for all before they can cause harm to the Filipino people,” he said.

Nerez said PDEA will continue forging partnerships with local communities, maritime stakeholders, and other government and law enforcement agencies to prevent the country’s seas from being used as drug drop-off or transshipment points.

On May 29, P1,514,054,000 worth of floating shabu was also recovered by 10 Bataan fishermen off the waters of Masinloc, Zambales. These were likewise surrendered to authorities.