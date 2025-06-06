^

Nation

4 drug operators busted in Cotabato City PDEA operation

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 5:43pm
The four drug den operators entrapped in Cotabato City on June 5, 2025, by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency are now detained, awaiting prosecution for possession of narcotics.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested four men operating a clandestine drug den in Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City, during an operation on Thursday night, June 5.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, told reporters on Friday, June 6, that the four arrested suspects are now detained and will be prosecuted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 

Castro said the suspects were immediately cuffed after selling to their agents and policemen from units of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, P34,000 worth of shabu in an entrapment operation right in their hideout in Barangay Rosary Heights 10, where they facilitated pot sessions for buyers of their illegal merchandise. 

Castro said the entrapment operation, which led to the arrest of the suspects and seizure of P34,000 worth of shabu, was carried out with support from Cotabato City police chief Col. Jibin Bongcayao and Mayor Mohammad Ali Matabalao, who chairs the city’s peace and order council.

The drug den of the four shabu peddlers is now guarded by volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials.

