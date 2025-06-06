LIST: Flooded areas due to inclement weather on June 6

A portion of EDSA experiencing floods due to inclement weather on June 6, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday, June 6, released a list of flooded areas due to inclement weather.

Parts of the country are experiencing inclement weather due to the effects of the southwest monsoon and a newly formed low-pressure area.

The MMDA listed the following areas as experiencing floods: