LIST: Flooded areas due to inclement weather on June 6

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 4:35pm
A portion of EDSA experiencing floods due to inclement weather on June 6, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday, June 6, released a list of flooded areas due to inclement weather. 

Parts of the country are experiencing inclement weather due to the effects of the southwest monsoon and a newly formed low-pressure area. 

The MMDA listed the following areas as experiencing floods: 

  • Mandaluyong City
    • 2:55 PM -  EDSA Ortigas Svc. Rd. SB: Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
    • 3:02 PM -  EDSA Highway 54 Mall SB: Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
    • 3:07 PM - EDSA Shaw tunnel NB: Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
  • Quezon City
    • 3:10 PM - EDSA Main Ave. NB: Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
    • 3:14 PM - EDSA White Plains NB : Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
    • 3:17 PM - EDSA After Quezon Ave. Flyover NB: Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
    • 3:24 PM - Araneta E.Rodriguez SB/NB: Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
    • 3:25 PM - Commonwealth Ever Go Tesco EB: Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
    • 3:40 PM - Quezon Ave. Biak na Bato WB/EB: Knee deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
    • 4:03 PM - A. Bonifacio Avenue fronting St. Joseph Parish Church: Half Knee (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
  • Makati City
    • 3:13 PM - EDSA Guadalupe Bridge NB: Gutter deep(8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)
  • Taguig City
    • 3:21 PM - C5 Kalayaan Svc. Rd. (layby) SB : Gutter deep (8 inches, Passable to all types of vehicles)

